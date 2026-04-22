Kenin, Boulter advance as Grant earns first WTA main-draw win in Madrid

Kenin and Boulter triumph in Madrid with first-round victories. Kenin faces Qinwen next while Boulter advances to third round for third year, setting up a clash with Pegula.

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and Britain's Katie Boulter were among those who won their first-round matches at the Mutua Madrid Open on Wednesday evening.

Kenin, who came into the tournament with a 2-9 win-loss record this year on tour, overcame countrywoman Ashlyn Krueger 7-6, 6-4 to level their head-to-head series on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz at 2-2. She will next face No. 32 seed Zheng Qinwen, who leads their head-to-head series 2-0.

In another all-American clash, Caty McNally scored a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Katie Volynets to reach the second round, where she will meet 10th-seeded Victoria Mboko of Canada.

Boulter through to third round in Madrid for third year in a row

Boulter advanced to the third round in Madrid for the third year in a row with a 6-4, 6-2 win over American Taylor Townsend. The victory maintained a perfect record for Boulter, who has now won all four of the pair's clashes on the pro tour. The Brit improved to 10-2 in tour-level matches this year against players ranked outside the Top 50 and will next face fifth seed Jessica Pegula of the United States.

Moving 🔛 in Madrid! @katiecboulter defeats Townsend in straight sets and books her ticket into the next round. #MMOpen pic.twitter.com/YjVtSNEeja — wta (@WTA) April 22, 2026

Townsend's doubles partner, Katerina Siniakova, had better luck on the Madrid clay. The Czech scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over qualifier Elvina Kalieva to reach the second round, where she will face 17th-seeded Clara Tauson of Denmark.

Italian teen Grant into second round

In the final match Wednesday, Italy's Tyra Grant scored her first career WTA Tour-level main-draw win with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot, ranked 62nd in the world. The 18-year-old, who came through the qualifying rounds, will next face Romania's Sorana Cirstea, the No. 25 seed, for a spot in the third round.