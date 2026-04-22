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Match Reaction

Kenin, Boulter advance as Grant earns first WTA main-draw win in Madrid

Author: Haresh Ramchandani
Match Reaction
1m read 22 Apr 2026 1d ago
Sofia Kenin, Madrid 2026

Summary

Kenin and Boulter triumph in Madrid with first-round victories. Kenin faces Qinwen next while Boulter advances to third round for third year, setting up a clash with Pegula.

highlights

Boulter maintains perfect record against Townsend, to face Pegula next

03:00
Katie Boulter, Madrid 2026

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and Britain's Katie Boulter were among those who won their first-round matches at the Mutua Madrid Open on Wednesday evening.

Kenin, who came into the tournament with a 2-9 win-loss record this year on tour, overcame countrywoman Ashlyn Krueger 7-6, 6-4 to level their head-to-head series on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz at 2-2. She will next face No. 32 seed Zheng Qinwen, who leads their head-to-head series 2-0.

In another all-American clash, Caty McNally scored a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Katie Volynets to reach the second round, where she will meet 10th-seeded Victoria Mboko of Canada.

Boulter through to third round in Madrid for third year in a row

Boulter advanced to the third round in Madrid for the third year in a row with a 6-4, 6-2 win over American Taylor Townsend. The victory maintained a perfect record for Boulter, who has now won all four of the pair's clashes on the pro tour. The Brit improved to 10-2 in tour-level matches this year against players ranked outside the Top 50 and will next face fifth seed Jessica Pegula of the United States.

Townsend's doubles partner, Katerina Siniakova, had better luck on the Madrid clay. The Czech scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over qualifier Elvina Kalieva to reach the second round, where she will face 17th-seeded Clara Tauson of Denmark.

Must See

Italian teen Grant into second round

In the final match Wednesday, Italy's Tyra Grant scored her first career WTA Tour-level main-draw win with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot, ranked 62nd in the world. The 18-year-old, who came through the qualifying rounds, will next face Romania's Sorana Cirstea, the No. 25 seed, for a spot in the third round.

Summary

Kenin and Boulter triumph in Madrid with first-round victories. Kenin faces Qinwen next while Boulter advances to third round for third year, setting up a clash with Pegula.

highlights

Boulter maintains perfect record against Townsend, to face Pegula next

03:00
Katie Boulter, Madrid 2026