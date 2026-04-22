'I could feel my heart racing': Eala recounts meeting Eileen Gu, Djokovic

Alexandra Eala was on hand at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid earlier this week, and she had the opportunity to meet co-hosts Eileen Gu and Novak Djokovic. It was a memorable experience, she said, but quite nerve-wracking.

Alexandra Eala was one of several WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz players on hand at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid earlier this week, and it was a momentous occasion for the Filipina star.

One of the most unforgettable moments, she told reporters on Wednesday at the Mutua Madrid Open, was the opportunity to meet co-hosts Eileen Gu and Novak Djokovic.

The World No. 44 admitted that she was nervous in the presence of the three-time Olympic gold medalist and the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"She’s so inspirational,” Eala said of Gu. "She does it all, and she’s so authentic. I think she carries herself with so much grace. Of course she was co-hosting alongside Novak, and I was able to get a selfie with them. But yeah, once they came close to me I could feel my heart racing -- like, seriously racing. My heart rate spiked up when they came close to me.”

Eala praised Gu’s intelligence, composure and thoughtfulness, and said she admires how open and honest the 22-year-old has been about the struggles and challenges she’s had to confront.

"I think that's one thing that should resonate with a lot of athletes, and a lot of [people in the] public eye,” she added. "It’s a different level for her, of course, but I think we tend to overlook a lot of the struggles. And I think once you get to know your athletes, and once you get to know how much they've been through, you're able to appreciate so much more what they achieve."

Eala was joined at the annual awards ceremony by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova and Jasmine Paolini. Sabalenka won the Sportswoman of the Year award, and Anisimova was nominated for the Comeback of the Year award. (She lost to golfer Rory McIlroy.)

Eala has gotten off to a good start in Madrid this week, beating 34-year-old veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

Next up will be 19th-seeded Elise Mertens on Friday. Mertens won their only previous meeting, in Tunisia way back in 2023.