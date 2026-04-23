This is how Andreeva psyches herself up before matches

How does Mirra Andreeva get in the zone before a match? She gave us her go-to technique, and added that she usually sings a "silly" song to herself when she's on court.

Every player on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz has a unique pre-match routine.

And on the latest episode of Behind the Curtain, World No. 8 Mirra Andreeva gave us a glimpse into hers.

The 18-year-old uses the technique of positive visualization, closing her eyes and fantasizing that she's Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, hitting winners from all angles of the court.

"They fight for every point, and they hit those amazing shots that go into highlight videos," she said of the imagery that she imagines. "I try to go on court with this kind of mindset."

Once she gets on court, as intensely focused as she is, she loosens up and relaxes by singing a "silly" song to herself throughout the match.

One of the examples she gave was Billy Joel's Uptown Girl, though it kind of sounded like she was signing Journey's Don't Stop Believin' and mixed up the words. (We'll have to clarify this the next time we speak with her.)

We do know that Andreeva loves to sing, as evidenced by her rendition of Happy Birthday last week in celebration of her coach, Conchita Martinez.

Both her pre-match and match rituals certainly seem to be working of late. Andreeva won her second title of the season in Linz earlier this month, and then followed that up with a run to the semifinals in Stuttgart. She defeated Iga Swiatek in three sets in the latter tournament.

She continued her strong Clay-Court swing on Thursday, defeating World No. 78 Panna Udvardy 7-5, 6-2 in the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open. Next up will be Dalma Galfi, who upset 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya. Their third-round match on Saturday will be their first career meeting.

For a deeper dive on Andreeva's future aspirations, her experience growing up on court and how much her family means to her, check out the full episode below.