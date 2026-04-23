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Social Buzz

Swiatek, Eala flex their Spanish skills after Madrid wins

Author: Brad Kallet
Social Buzz
2m read 23 Apr 2026 1d ago
MADRID - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - R64 - IGA SWIATEK - ENGLISH_Digital Download_m49558

Summary

Iga Swiatek and Alexandra Eala are loving being in Madrid this week, and they showed off their Spanish skills following their wins. Swiatek is hoping to continue improving, and having a Spanish coach in Francisco Roig should certainly help.

highlights

Swiatek drops just three games to Snigur in Madrid second round

02:03
Iga Swiatek, Madrid 2026

Iga Swiatek is always striving to become more well-rounded, from her dedication to discovering new novels to her quest to improve in the kitchen.

You can also add mastery of the Spanish language to the list.

Well, not quite mastery ... but she's getting better.

After her dominant 6-1, 6-2 win over Daria Snigur at the Mutua Madrid Open on Thursday, the World No. 4 spoke a bit of Spanish to the crowd -- "Hola, cómo estás?" -- and said she's been experimenting with it in social settings this week. She had some success, but carrying on a conversation proved challenging.

"This week I was trying to speak Spanish a little bit," said Swiatek, who learned some Spanish in high school. "For example, ordering some food in Spanish, it ended up like, 'Dos bocadillos, por favor.' And the people at the restaurant started talking Spanish to me, and I'm like, 'OK, that’s all I know, so let’s please switch to English."

Swiatek hopes to continue improving, and having a Spanish coach in Francisco Roig should certainly help.

One WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz player who doesn't need as much work with her Spanish is Alexandra Eala, who also spoke the native language following her 6-3, 6-3 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Wednesday.

Certainly Eala has a leg up, as she's spent nearly eight years in Spain and trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

"I love Madrid -- it's an amazing tournament," Eala said in English following her first-round win.

'I love Madrid!' Eala on the keys to her clinical opening performance

The she flipped to Spanish and beautifully said, among other things, "Each time I come here, I feel comfortable, I feel at home." 

Swiatek certainly feels at home too, as a former champion here. She'll play either 31st seed Ann Li or Alycia Parks in the third round.

Eala, who won her first-round doubles match with Zeynep Sonmez on Thursday, will play 19th seed Elise Mertens in the second round on Friday.

Must See

 

Summary

Iga Swiatek and Alexandra Eala are loving being in Madrid this week, and they showed off their Spanish skills following their wins. Swiatek is hoping to continue improving, and having a Spanish coach in Francisco Roig should certainly help.

highlights

Swiatek drops just three games to Snigur in Madrid second round

02:03
Iga Swiatek, Madrid 2026