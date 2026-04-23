By the numbers: Andreeva advances in Madrid, leads tour with most clay wins this year

Andreeva, 18, advances in Madrid with a straight-sets win over Udvardy, continuing her impressive clay-court form. She secures her 8th clay-court win of 2026 and sets up a third-round clash against Galfi, aiming to extend her streak against players outside the Top 50.

Ninth-seeded Mirra Andreeva scored a straight-sets win over Hungary’s Panna Udvardy to advance to the third round of the Mutua Madrid Open on Thursday evening. The 18-year-old defeated Udvardy 7-5, 6-2 to set up a third-round clash against another Hungarian, qualifier Dalma Galfi, whom she will face for the first time on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Girls just want to have fun! 💃🎶



Mirra Andreeva talks about being back in Madrid and her pre-match playlist! #MMOpen pic.twitter.com/ofJ5zeWH0Y — wta (@WTA) April 23, 2026

Here are some notable numbers from Andreeva’s win today:

0: The number of times Andreeva was broken on serve in the match. Udvardy had two break-point opportunities early in the first set but was unable to convert either. Andreeva converted three of her four break-point chances.

4: This is Andreeva’s fourth appearance in Madrid. She reached the quarterfinals in 2024 and 2025, and the round of 16 in her 2023 tournament debut.

8: This was Andreeva’s eighth clay-court win on the WTA Tour in 2026, the most by any player so far this season.

11: The win marked her 11th career victory in Madrid, tying Roland Garros for the most wins she has recorded at any WTA-level event. She is also the teenager with the most wins at the Madrid Open since the tournament began in 2009.

11: The win over the 78th-ranked Udvardy marked her 11th victory in 2026 against players ranked outside the Top 50. She will get a chance to extend that streak to 12 when she meets 117th-ranked Galfi next.

44: This was Andreeva’s 44th win at a Tier I/WTA 1000 event. Since the format’s introduction in 1990, only Martina Hingis (84), Maria Sharapova (48) and Jennifer Capriati (47) recorded more such wins before turning 19. Andreeva turns 19 on April 29.