Gauff routs Jeanjean in Madrid opener as Potapova wins on 35-minute notice

MADRID -- World No. 3 Coco Gauff is back into the third round of Madrid.

The 2025 Mutua Madrid Open finalist returned to last 32 with a quick, 82-minute 6-3, 6-0 win against French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean at Arantxa Sanchez Stadium, winning the last nine games. Gauff has now won 11-of-12 career opening matches at WTA 1000 clay tournaments, and improves to 2-0 against Frenchwoman on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. The two last faced each other in their only previous meeting at the 2022 US Open first round, a routine 6-2, 6-3 win for Gauff.

"She's not easy to play," Gauff said to press. "She plays a different rhythm than most players, so just trying to get used to that. I had to hit a lot of jump backhands today, which I'm used to doing one or two a match, and having to do one every other ball was a new for me."

The start was a bit shaky for both players, particularly on their serve. Gauff was broken twice out of her first three service games, but compensated for it by winning breaking Jeanjean four times in the opening set -- Jeanjean landing just 50% of first serves in the match, and Gauff won 54% of those points, and 66% of the Frenchwomen's second service points.

After those breaks, Gauff didn't drop another game on serve, part of an overall stellar performance on serve, where she landed 81% of her first serves, winning 61% of those points.

"I thought I served well today, which I think is the key," Gauff added.

Part of the early frustration for Gauff was well-depicted by the shrug after slipping onto the red clay in the seventh game, even while hitting a backhand winner. But that shrug quickly turned into smiles the next game after Gauff had an incredible point at the net, displaying her reflexes in a rapid 4-shot exchange, and those smiles only continued with an overhead smash on set point.

The American rolled in the second set, adding the final three of her seven breaks. At WTA 1000 events, Gauff's 68 converted breaks are the most of any player on the WTA Tour.

What's next? Gauff will face veteran Sorana Cirstea, who edged out qualifier Tyra Caterina Grant 6-2, 7-6 (5), in the third round. They most recently met in Miami's fourth round, a Gauff three-set win.

Potapova wins on short notice

Potapova cruises past Zhang to reach Madrid third round

Anastasia Potapova arrived at La Caja Mágica Friday not in the main draw. The now-Austrian had lost to compatriot Sinja Kraus in the second round of qualifiers on Tuesday, but elected to sign-in as a lucky loser alternate in case of a sudden withdrawal.

At 10:25 a.m., while practicing, that sudden withdrawal came as Potapova was informed she'd be taking World No. 17's Madison Keys' spot in the draw. Though it was the second round, a lucky loser was eligible because Keys had not played a match. Adding to the suddenness, Potapova was the first match at 11:00 a.m., where she ultimately defeated Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-1.

"It was actually unexpected because I've been waiting for three days before and nothing happened," Potapova said to wtatennis.com after her win. "Also the last three days, I didn't really prepare myself to play a match."

"I didn't warm up, I didn't do any practices, so today was the first morning when I went early to the stadium. I signed for the early warm-up. Literally when I was warming up on [practice] court, supervisor came said that 'you're going on at first match.' It literally happened at 10:25 a.m."

Though last minute, it didn't phase Potapova that much. She had played several matches on clay prior, reaching the final in Linz, where she beat Zhang in the opening round, in addition to qualifiers here.

"I don't think I needed to really practice much at the moment because I played lots of matches lately," Potapova said. "For me, it was more important to rest mentally which I did. The last two days were beautiful in Madrid."