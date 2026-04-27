Potapova stuns Rybakina in midnight upset to reach Madrid quarterfinals

Anastasia Potapova continued her miraculous run in Madrid, going from lucky loser to quarterfinalist after upsetting Elena Rybakina in the early moments of Tuesday morning. The straight-sets victory is her fourth career Top 5 win.

Just after midnight Tuesday, Anastasia Potapova closed out a stunning upset of Elena Rybakina, saving a set point in the first set and rallying from a break down in the second to defeat the World No. 2 in straight sets.

Madrid: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Potapova's 7-6 (8), 6-4 win in 1 hour and 53 minutes -- her fourth career victory over a Top 5 opponent -- sends the lucky loser into her 32nd WTA quarterfinal and fourth WTA 1000 quarterfinal. She improves to 1-1 against Rybakina at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level and 2-1 overall in their professional careers.

"I got my second chance during this tournament, and I think I'm using it pretty (well)," Potapova said in her on-court interview. "I'm just enjoying being here."

She is the first lucky loser to reach the Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinals since the tournament's inception in 2009 and the third to reach a WTA 1000 quarterfinal this season, following Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Doha and Antonia Ruzic in Dubai. Before 2026, only Taylor Townsend (Toronto 2024) had achieved the feat in the format's history.

Next up for Potapova is former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who defeated Solana Sierra in straight sets Monday to reach her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal since 2024. It's a significant opportunity for both players, with one guaranteed a semifinal berth in what has become a wide-open section of the draw following the exits of Coco Gauff and now Rybakina.

Perhaps even more impressive for Potapova is that she managed the upset without playing her cleanest tennis, though the same could be said for Rybakina, who looked out of sorts for long stretches.

That was especially true in a topsy-turvy first set. Potapova broke in the opening game and built a 3-1 lead before Rybakina reeled off four straight games and earned a chance to serve out the set at 5-3. But Potapova broke back at love to halt the skid and get back on serve.

The set ultimately reached a tiebreak, where both players held set points. Potapova converted her third with a backhand winner as she was falling to the ground to take the opener after 63 minutes.

"I don't know," Potapova said. "I nearly broke all of my fingers. I was bleeding from my knee. But at that moment, it's just reflexes. You don't think about what you do, you just do it. Your body does it and your brain turns off fully. I'm thankful I didn't have time to think about it too much and that I just did it."

'It's just reflexes': Potapova finds right shots at right times to oust Rybakina

It was a moment of brilliance to cap a set marred by uneven play. The players combined for 62 unforced errors -- nearly one for every minute -- with Rybakina accounting for 33 of them.

Rybakina was first to break in the second set, converting her fifth break point of a grueling game and consolidating for 4-2. But Potapova responded with a hold and a break to level at 4-4, then ripped a pair of backhand winners -- the second straddling the line -- to hold for 5-4. Suddenly on a run of 10 straight points, she earned triple match point on Rybakina's serve.

After Rybakina saved the first, Potapova converted the second to seal the upset of the two-time Grand Slam champion.

SHOCK AND AWE 🤯@nastiaapotapova takes out the No.2 seed Rybakina in straight sets to advance to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinals on clay!#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/SDYQHJTWy6 — wta (@WTA) April 27, 2026

Potapova improves to 8-20 against Grand Slam champions. This is the first time she has defeated multiple Grand Slam champions at a single WTA event.

"She's number two," Potapova said. "She's one of the best right now. Of course I'm feeling grateful for this win, but I don't want to stop. I want to keep improving and maybe get closer to these girls in the meantime."

Potapova can take the next step Wednesday against Pliskova. It would be her first win over the Czech, having dropped their lone meeting in three sets in Doha 2024. A victory would send her to her first WTA 1000 semifinal and make her the first lucky loser -- and the first player representing Austria -- to reach a WTA 1000 semifinal.