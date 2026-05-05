Fashion lover Gauff makes her Met Gala top picks

Coco Gauff was asleep in Rome when the Met Gala was taking place across the Atlantic Ocean, but the next morning she dove in. On Tuesday at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, she shared which looks caught her eye.

The WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz was well-represented at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday night in New York City.

Venus Williams co-chaired the annual fundraising event, widely regarded as the most prestigious fashion event in the world, and Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka were also in attendance.

It was the middle of the night in Rome when the celebrities were showing off their unique and innovative looks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, but World No. 4 Coco Gauff got up to speed on Tuesday morning.

Ahead of her opening match at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, she told reporters who caught her eye.

"I really liked Emma Chamberlain's look," said Gauff, who sparkled on the cover of Vogue back in 2024. "Hers was cool. Serena and Venus, obviously Naomi. I got to get the tennis girls. They all looked great. Who was my favorite? I really liked Wisdom Kaye. He's a fashion influencer. Ciara, too."

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka also marveled at the fashion statements, on an evening where the theme was "Fashion is Art."

"I love it," Sabalenka told reporters in Rome. "I was having dinner yesterday. We were chatting with girls [and saying] that we're going to go back home and go through the looks because we were just having fun. When I got back home, I really loved [it]. So many cool [stories] behind the outfits. All of them were stunning."

Venus Williams -- who co-chaired the star-studded event with Beyonce, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour -- wore a custom crystal black gown by Swarovski. She also had a neck plate full of pearls, which was partially inspired by Wimbledon.

Serena Williams was in head-to-toe silver, with an asymmetrical gown and shoes designed by Marc Jacobs.

Osaka, who is playing Rome, wore a sculpted ivory coat with red feathers, which featured open seams exposing red crystals. She complemented it with a matching oversized wide-brimmed hat.

Gauff, who made the final in Rome last year, is seeded fourth this week. She received a bye into the second round, where she'll play either Yulia Putintseva or Tereza Valentova.

Sabalenka is the top seed, and she'll play two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova in her opening match.