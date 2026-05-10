From playgrounds to the podium, a shared bond anchors the resurgence of tour moms

Elina Svitolina and Belinda Bencic have transformed their relationship from competitors to confidantes, relying on one another to navigate the physical and logistical hurdles of returning to the top 10 while raising children on the road.

Moms on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz are having a moment.

In early February, just after the Australian Open, Elina Svitolina and Belinda Bencic made history when they became the first two mothers to be ranked inside the Top 10 of the PIF WTA Rankings at the same time.

They're joined in the upper tier of the rankings by fellow mom Naomi Osaka, as well as doubles World No. 2 Taylor Townsend. And Tatjana Maria, a mother of two girls, won her first WTA 500 title last year at Queen's Club.

All of these players had to navigate the challenge of returning to the tour after childbirth, and getting back into peak physical condition against some of the best athletes in the world. And then after they return, they have to manage the logistical challenges of balancing motherhood and tour life, and the struggle of not being with their children as much as they'd like.

Svitolina does bring her daughter, 3-year-old Skai, on the road, but more often than not she stays home. As much as she'd love to take Skai all across the globe, Svitolina knows how important it is for her toddler to maintain a healthy routine.

"She goes to preschool and she has her friends, and with all the traveling that we do, we feel like it's really draining mentally," Svitolina said at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart last month. "And of course, you cannot have the same routines every single time. It's already tough for us. So for a child, it's of course not an easy task."

"For me, [the hardest part] is being away from her and not sharing these little moments when she discovers something new. And every single day there is something funny or something new that she does."

Svitolina, who kicked off her season with her 19th career title in Auckland before making the semifinals of the Australian Open, is strategic when she brings Skai to tournaments. She had her by her side during her run to the final four in Melbourne, and in addition to preparing for (and winning) five matches -- including straight-set upsets of Mirra Andreeva and Coco Gauff -- Svitolina was scouting for activities, playgrounds and parks to keep Skai happy and engaged. Luckily, there was no shortage of them in the vicinity of Melbourne Park.

Skai loved her time in Melbourne and New Zealand, Svitolina said, but one park stood out among the rest.

"She really loves Central Park because there are lots of things to do," said Svitolina, who took Skai to the US Open. "There are fountains, playgrounds. I think this would be her favorite."

Svitolina compares notes and emotions with Bencic, who gave birth to a daughter, Bella, in 2024. In February of 2025, just four months after returning from maternity leave, she won the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. During the trophy ceremony, she sweetly kissed Bella, then just 10 months old, rather than the trophy.

"We are so appreciative and blessed to have Bella in our lives," Bencic said after the final. "And then also to be able to still do what I want to do. And then also, like, having the good results on top of that. So the emotions were about feeling incredibly grateful, blessed. And just a mini dream come true.”

Svitolina is comforted and inspired by Bencic, who she's known for many years. They bond over their shared experiences, and their continued success at the top of the sport serves as both affirmation and motivation.

"It's nice to have somebody else chasing the top of women's tennis," said Svitolina, who's currently No. 10 in the world. "And I don't feel really the competition. I really feel a lot of respect for all the moms that are competing. Naomi and Taylor are doing an amazing job, and we're playing the same as we were playing when we were young -- or even better.

"I think it's good to have these cases for other sports, also, and for other moms in tennis. For people to believe that they can come back after having a child."

Moms on tour have benefited greatly from the WTA's Family Focus Program, which includes ranking protection during pregnancy -- or another means of parenthood -- and postpartum support. WTA Tour players also get paid maternity leave and grants for fertility protection through the PIF WTA Maternity Fund.

But though there are more resources and opportunities than ever for players who want to have kids, returning -- especially at an elite level -- is far from easy, and Svitolina urges expectant moms, or those who hope to become moms, to take the comeback slow and not put too much pressure on themselves.

Two-time Rome champion Svitolina dominates Baptiste to reach last 16

"For me, it took a little bit more time," said Svitolina, who defeated Hailey Baptiste to reach the fourth round in Rome on Sunday. "I think more time than for Belinda, for example. Practice ready is one thing -- match ready is very different, because your body is reacting differently, and the stress, as well. When you are 100 percent in the match and you give it your all, your body is sometimes not ready for this 100 percent.

"So you need to give yourself a little bit extra time for that. And also, don't put too high of expectations for yourself. Your body is going to be different. Your body will react differently on different things. You're not going to be the same like you were before, but it's going to be new. It's going to be a new energy, a new perspective, which is great."