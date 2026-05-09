Takeaways: Gauff erases double-break deficit in third to reach Rome fourth round

Coco Gauff navigated a fluctuating three-set battle against Solana Sierra to reach the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, relying on a dominant second-set shutout and a late final-set surge to move past her opponent.

No. 3 seed Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome after a topsy-turvy three-set win over Argentina’s Solana Sierra on Saturday.

Gauff takes early lead before Sierra captures opening set

Gauff opened with an early break to move ahead 2-0 before Sierra battled back to level the opening set. After another exchange of breaks, Sierra broke Gauff in the 11th game and then served out the opener 7-5.

Quality contest 🤩



Solana Sierra has taken the first set against Gauff 7-5!#IBI26 pic.twitter.com/dPSOJDg0OQ — wta (@WTA) May 9, 2026

Gauff rebounds with second-set shutout

Determined to reset after dropping the first set, Gauff again secured an early break in the second. This time, she maintained control and added two more breaks to sweep through the set 6-0 and force a decider.

It marked Gauff’s fifth 6-0 set of the 2026 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz . Only Anna Bondar and Mirra Andreeva, with six each, have recorded more this season.

Speeding through the second set 🏎️@CocoGauff wastes no time to take it 6-0 and set up a decider against Sierra!#IBI26 pic.twitter.com/31DwnwppJe — wta (@WTA) May 9, 2026

Sierra leads early before Gauff survives thriller

Sierra raced to a 3-0 lead in the final set with two breaks of serve, but Gauff responded by winning five consecutive games to move ahead 5-3. The American held a match point in the ninth game, though Sierra saved it and broke back to stay alive. However, Sierra could not hold serve in the next game as Gauff closed out a 5-7, 6-0, 6-4 victory in 2 hours and 10 minutes. With the win, Gauff maintained her unbeaten career record in WTA-level matches after winning a set 6-0.

"I felt like I won 6-0 the second set very quickly, so I was like I can definitely run off a few games," Gauff said. "Even in the first I had chances to go 4-2, things like that. Obviously I didn't want to go down a double break, but also wasn't completely out of it in my head. Usually I like to say positive affirmations, go to my towel and things like that. Today I just lost all sort of routine and sense. I kind of let the anger out. Kind of helped me win the second set. I don't think it was all too bad. I think there's a better way to disperse it, for sure."

Gauff created 23 break points during the match and converted nine of them, while Sierra converted six of 10 opportunities. The American finished with 24 winners and 25 unforced errors, while Sierra, who came into the match with a 1-0 career head-to-head record against her opponent, struck 29 winners and 25 unforced errors. Gauff also forced 53 errors from her opponent compared with 30 of her own.

"It was a tough day for me," Gauff said after the win. "It's one of those days where you don't feel great and you have to play a match. It's like, That was today. I'm happy I got through it. One of those days I just didn't feel I guess motivated to go on the court. Then when you're on the court, you're motivated. You get too frustrated."

Fifth Round of 16 appearance in Rome

The victory sent Gauff. who reached the final here 12 months ago, into the Round of 16 in Rome for the fifth time in her career. In the Open Era, only Gabriela Sabatini, with seven appearances, reached the Rome Round of 16 more often before turning 23. Gauff has now reached the Round of 16 at WTA 1000 clay events eight times before turning 23, surpassing Swiatek’s previous mark of seven.

It was also Gauff’s 19th career win in Rome. Only Sabatini (31) and Iga Swiatek (20) won more matches at the event before age 23 in the Open Era.

Fellow American awaits

Gauff, now 20-8 this season, will face the winner of the all-American third-round match between No. 16 seed Iva Jovic and qualifier Taylor Townsend, who play later Saturday.

A meeting with Jovic would be their first on tour, while Gauff trails Townsend 0-1 in their head-to-head record.