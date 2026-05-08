Vote: What was the best shot of the week in Rome?

We've rounded up the five best shots from the first week of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. Which shot do you think was best? Vote for your favorite below.

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia is well underway, and the second of consecutive WTA 1000s has featured some of the finest shots of the Clay-Court Swing.

We've combed through all of them through the first four days of play in Rome, and picked our top five shots.

Which shot do you think was the best? Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your WTA Driven by Mercedes-Benz shot of the week below.

Zheng Qinwen's backhand overhead winner

In the first game of the match against 30th seed Cristina Bucsa, Zheng Qinwen ripped a crosscourt backhand into the corner, then came to the net for the drop shot. Bucsa got to it and tried to flip it over Zheng's head, but she picked it off and won the point with the backhand overhead.

Zheng went on to win 7-6 (6), 6-2.

‘Balletic tennis!’ Zheng soars for a backhand overhead winner in Rome

Clara Tauson's backhand drop shot

In the first game of the second set, Clara Tauson pushed Oleksandra Oliynykova well behind the baseline with some deep balls, then came to the net for the overhead. Oliynykova got to it and ripped a strong crosscourt backhand, but Tauson, waiting, responded with a drop shot. Oliynykova returned that one with a forehand, but Tauson hit another backhand drop shot for the winner.

Tauson was unfortunately forced to retire later in the set with a lower back injury.

Tauson closes Rome rally vs. Oliynykova with 'brilliant' drop shot

Oleksandra Oliynykova's drop-shot winner

Oliynykova returned the favor two games later. Standing just in front of the baseline, the Ukrainian took off all the pace with a drop shot that sailed just over the net before dying.

On a dime: Oliynykova carves out drop shot winner against Tauson

Eva Lys' forehand pass on the run

Serving for the game early in the first set, Katie Boulter put Eva Lys in a difficult spot with a crosscourt backhand into the corner. Lys slid and hit a one-handed backhand into the middle of the court, and Boulter hit a running forehand to the other corner. Lys sprinted to get to it and hit an angled forehand winner that landed just in front of the line.

Lys won the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Hot shot: Lys rockets forehand pass against Boulter

Katerina Siniakova's incredible finish at the net

Katerina Siniakova's incredible court coverage was on display in this point, and she finished it with this beauty right down the line.

Siniakova beat Lois Boisson 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round.