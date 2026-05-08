Pegula cruises into Rome third round with clinical win over Sonmez

Jessica Pegula was at her best on Friday in Rome, facing just one break point in a tidy 6-4, 6-0 win in 72 minutes over Zeynep Sonmez to reach the third round. She will face Leylah Fernandez or Rebeka Masarova next.

On a rainy Friday in Rome, Jessica Pegula defeated Zeynep Sonmez 6-4, 6-0 in 72 minutes to advance to the third round. And while the scoreline may read lopsided, it reflected a clinical performance from the No. 5 seed, who faced just one break point all match.

Rome: Scores | Draws | Order of play

That lone chance for Sonmez came late in the opener as Pegula served for the set. But the American saved it and closed out a highly competitive first set in 44 minutes. Pegula didn’t let up in the second, dropping only two points on her first serve and continuing to dominate on return, winning 14 of 22 points on the Sonmez serve to complete the shutout.

Pegula now leads their head-to-head 1-0 at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level and takes the early bragging rights in the series.

Here were the key moments that tilted the match in Pegula’s favor.

Pegula’s eight straight points break open the first set: A scramble and winner gave Sonmez a 30-0 lead on serve at 1-1 as she looked to keep pace early. Then Pegula flipped the momentum, winning three straight points to earn a break point. She capitalized on the chance, drilling a backhand return winner off Sonmez’s second serve to break for 2-1.

A forehand winner in the next game extended the run to seven straight points, and she made it eight with a love hold to consolidate for 3-1.

Pegula saves break point, takes opening set: The only break point Pegula faced all match couldn’t have come at a more critical juncture. Sonmez had found her rhythm as the first set wore on and, after saving a set point, had a chance to get back on serve at 5-5. But Pegula stayed composed.

She erased the break point, before winning the next two points to close out the set in anticlimactic fashion.

Pegula strikes immediately in the second set: It took only one game in the second set to get a sense of where the match was headed. Pegula won the opening point on return, spun it forward into another break point, and again produced a timely winner -- this time a forehand down the line -- to break for 1-0.

That proved to be all she needed, though she added two more breaks for good measure. The second set lasted just 28 minutes, allowing Pegula to secure her spot in the Rome third round for the fourth time in her career.

And a dash of Pegula perfection 🤌@JPegula defeats Sonmez in straight sets in Rome.#IBI26 pic.twitter.com/PuES8k6TCZ — wta (@WTA) May 8, 2026

She will face the winner of No. 25 seed Leylah Fernandez and Rebeka Masarova next.