Scene and heard in Rome: Ostapenko on revenge, Cirstea improving with age

By improving her game daily and ignoring head-to-head records, Jelena Ostapenko is back in the quarterfinals, preparing to face a Sorana Cirstea who is playing some of the most complete tennis of her 10-year career.

ROME -- The Internazionali BNL d'Italia is turning into Jelena Ostapenko's revenge tour.

The Latvian was a combined 0-8 versus her past three opponents at the Foro Italico this week -- 0-1 against Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 0-3 against Zheng Qinwen and 0-4 against Anna Kalinskaya. She came from a set down to defeat both Ruse and Zheng, then meted out a 6-1, 6-2 rout of Kalinskaya on Monday in just 70 minutes to reach her fifth quarterfinal in Rome.

Not that Ostapenko ever considers herself overmatched.

"I think I'm improving every day, and I always knew I can beat everyone when I play my game," she said after defeating Kalinskaya. "I just need to work on the things I have to work on -- the mental part and all that. If it sticks together, I can be a very dangerous player."

And even a 0-4 record couldn't instill any doubts?

"I honestly didn't really care much," Ostapenko said. "I know I'm a better player."

The contest wasn't without some spice -- Kalinskaya took an off-court medical timeout after the first set and there was no handshake at the end, something Ostapenko said was the No. 22 seed's choice.

"I was ready for all kinds of simulations with the physio calls and all these things," Ostapenko said. "She's a tricky player that is trying to get you out of the rhythm when she starts losing. But the most important is that I'm really proud of myself, the way I was able to manage all that, losing three games and playing a really good match.

"I feel like there are so many great players and we are respecting each other. I know that I can be emotional on the court, but at the end of the day, I respect the other players."

Ostapenko also fed off the "cosy vibes" of Pietrangeli, where she now owns a 7-2 career record (including 3-0 this year so far).

"The energy on that court is amazing," she said. "So many people all the time cheering for me, so it's really nice. It's not that big court, but it's super cosy, and I think nice for the players and for the fans because they can be closer to each other."

The "Penkotrangeli" energy is over for another year, though -- from the quarterfinals on, all matches will be scheduled on Centrale, including Ostapenko's tilt against No. 26 seed Sorana Cirstea.

"She's a super nice person," Ostapenko said. "I think she's playing really well this year. We played many times and for sure it's going to be a good match. I think [2026 being Cirstea's final year] gives her a bit of freedom, in a good way, because you don't have that pressure that you have to defend points and stuff like this. She's such a hard worker, too. She was injured a few times, and it's really hard to come back from injuries."

At the age of 36, Cirstea backs her current level against her 22-year-old self

Having dealt out the upset of the tournament, ousting No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the third round, Cirstea backed it up with a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 13 seed Linda Noskova to reach her first quarterfinal in Rome. She agreed that knowing this will be her last season has enabled her to play with fewer inhibitions.

"All those expectations just went through the window, because I didn't have to prove anything anymore," the Romanian said.

But Cirstea's high level hasn't just started in 2026. This tournament marks her 11th career quarterfinal at WTA 1000 level or above. Five came between 2009 and 2017. Since 2023, the year she turned 33, she's tallied six -- despite a lengthy bout with plantar fasciitis that necessitated surgery in 2024, and sent her ranking down to No. 169 by June last year. Is she simply a better player now than in her 20s?

"With aging you mature a lot, you have experience," she said. "You know how to handle moments a little bit better. Overall you are a much better player, if you are healthy. In my case I feel I'm very, very good. I'm way younger than what my passport says."

So who does she think would win, if she had to play the Cirstea of 2013 -- the year she reached her career high ranking of No. 21? She doesn't hesitate.

Cirstea defeats Noskova to reach first career quarterfinal in Rome

"I hope Sorana from now," Cirstea said. "I do feel physically stronger and smarter on the court. I don't remember much from that time. I'm a more complete player. I have more solutions, I'm more consistent, I have better weapons. Also, I worked really, really hard, more than 10 years. I believe also the game evolved. I'm very happy to have evolved with the game."

Speaking of that career high, another ranking milestone could soon be within reach for Cirstea. Two more wins in Rome would secure her Top 20 debut -- a remarkable possibility considering she climbed back to No. 22 in 2024 before foot surgery interrupted her momentum. But like much of her farewell season, she’s viewing it all through a wider lens.

"It would mean a lot because I feel I've put in the work," she said. "It would be like a celebration of all this work and all the sacrifices I've made. [But] at the same time I'm trying not to be defined by a number. If I'm No. 21 or No. 17 at the end of the day, my life won't change. It's the same thing.

"I don't want to have ranking goals. I'd rather have goals regarding my game where I can improve and see how far I can go."