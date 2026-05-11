Swiatek defeats Osaka in battle of Grand Slam champs; to face Pegula in Rome quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek has won three in a row over Naomi Osaka after defeating the four-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets Monday to reach the Rome quarterfinals. There she will face Jessica Pegula, who improved to 6-0 against Anastasia Potapova with her own straight-sets win to reach the last eight in Rome for the first time since 2021.

Iga Swiatek handily defeated Naomi Osaka in a battle of Grand Slam champions Monday, dropping just three games in a 6-2, 6-1 victory that lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes to reach the Rome quarterfinals for the fifth time.

Rome: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Awaiting her there is Jessica Pegula, who took the scenic route at times in her straight-sets win over Anastasia Potapova but still crossed the finish line after 1 hour and 38 minutes, winning 7-6 (6), 6-2 to reach the last eight for the first time since 2021 and the second time in her career.

Swiatek improved to 3-1 against Osaka at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level, winning each of their past three meetings. This may have been her most impressive of the bunch, as she took control early and never truly relinquished it. Long regarded as one of the sport's best front-runners, she looked the part in what began as a highly anticipated showdown but quickly became a showcase of her talent.

Meanwhile, Pegula extended her perfect record against Potapova to 6-0. Pegula has now reached seven quarterfinals this season, tied with Mirra Andreeva and Elena Rybakina for the most on tour. Swiatek follows closely behind with five.

More to come...