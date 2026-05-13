Svitolina saves 16 break points, stuns Rybakina to reach first Rome semifinal since 2018
Elina Svitolina faced 20 break points against Elena Rybakina, saving 16 of them to guide her to an upset win over the World No. 2 on Wednesday night and send her through to the Rome semifinals for the first time in eight years.
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The fighting spirit Svitolina showed in her come-from-behind 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory in 2 hours and 23 minutes has long been a hallmark of her decorated career, which includes two Rome titles. She won those titles in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018, the latter marking the last time she reached the semifinals.
Until now.
With the win, Svitolina improves to 4-4 against Rybakina at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level and advances to face another multi-time champion, Iga Swiatek. Swiatek, a three-time Rome winner, moved through to the semifinals earlier Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Jessica Pegula in 67 minutes.
It sets up the sixth meeting between Svitolina and Swiatek, with Swiatek holding a 4-2 edge in the head-to-head. Svitolina won their most recent encounter, however, in their lone matchup this season at the Indian Wells.
More to come...