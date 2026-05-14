On 'unreal' night, Svitolina beats Swiatek to reach third Rome final

Elina Svitolina defeated Iga Swiatek in a thrilling semifinal match at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, advancing to the final against Coco Gauff. Svitolina's resilience in saving break points and capitalizing on Swiatek's errors secured her victory.

There may have been no two players more prolific at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in recent years than Elina Svitolina and Iga Swiatek. The pair combined to win five titles in the last 10 editions of the tournament -- but only one would return to the title match this year as they faced off in Thursday's semifinals.

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And in the early hours past midnight on Friday at the Foro Italico, two-time champion Svitolina downed three-time winner Swiatek 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the semifinals to return to the title match for the first time since winning her back-to-back trophies in 2017-18. She will face Coco Gauff in the final -- having beaten the American twice this year -- as both women bid for their first WTA 1000 title of the season.

"The feeling is just unreal to be after so many years here again in the final," Svitolina said after beating Swiatek in 2 hours and 14 minutes. "It’s such an amazing feeling to do it in such a great way, I think."

After saving 16 break points in her quarterfinal win against Elena Rybakina, the key to Svitolina's victory was being similarly prolific in fending off Swiatek's chances. She saved 11 of 16 break points in the semifinal, including all five she faced in the final set. That continued a broader trend for the former World No. 3 in the tournament beyond the last two rounds. Svitolina has faced (59) and saved (44) the most break points of any player in a single WTA main draw this season -- excluding team and Grand Slam events.

She also was given ample chances by Swiatek. In three sets, the former World No. 1 racked up 50 unforced errors -- to just 28 winners. Though she beat, among others, Naomi Osaka and Jessica Pegula with ease to advance to her first semifinal of the season in Rome, she has now lost her past six three-setters against Top 10 players in the PIF WTA Rankings.

Svitolina has now beaten Swiatek twice this year, after also beating her in three sets in the quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open in March. Her overall win-loss record against Gauff is 3-2 after wins against the two-time Grand Slam champion at the Australian Open and in Dubai.

“I definitely have a game plan. Not now exactly, but I will have it," the Ukrainian said of facing Gauff on Saturday. "We’ve played many times. It’s not a surprise. We both know the way we bring the fight. Our last match was something out of this world. I’m gonna rewatch that to find the ways.. some tactics. I want to enjoy this win tonight. Tomorrow it’s a day off ... so I can rest, prepare, and be ready for the final.”

The age gap between Svitolina and Gauff -- 9 years and 182 days -- marks the biggest in an Internazionali d’Italia final since Martina Navratilova and Monica Seles (17 years and 45 days) played for the title in 1990.