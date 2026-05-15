Stephens honored by 'TIME' magazine for philanthropic work

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens has become a philanthropic powerhouse, earning a spot on the TIME 100 Philanthropy list. Through her Sloane Stephens Foundation, she impacts under-resourced communities by providing opportunities in tennis, education, and more. Family plays a key role in her foundation's success, with her mother serving as executive director. Stephens finds immense joy in giving back and sees this work as her true calling.

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens has become something of a Renaissance woman in the later years of her career. The 33-year-old has built a prolific broadcasting career, launched a podcast, and supported youth who need it most through her Sloane Stephens Foundation.

The last of these -- which she says "means so much more than winning tennis matches" -- has caught the attention of TIME magazine, which this week placed the former World No. 3 on its TIME 100 Philanthropy list.

It's a group of "the 100 most influential people shaping the future of giving at a pivotal moment," according to the publication.

Stephens launched her namesake foundation in 2013 at age 20, in Compton, Calif. Since then, it has grown to include locations in her Fresno, Calif. hometown and also South Florida. In partnership with the USTA Foundation, the social impact arm of the USTA, and other partners, the Sloane Stephens Foundation works to provide better life outcomes for young people from under-resourced communities through six key pillars -- tennis, education, mindfulness, soccer, swimming and community.

“Honestly, in life, I think my true calling was to do this," she says in TIME. "[Seeing the participants] being like, ‘Oh my God, this is my racquet,’ it’s a different kind of joy, because it feels like it’s so unattainable.”

Stephens' foundation is a family affair, with her mother Sybil Smith serving as its executive director, and her brother and uncle also involved. Her uncle, who holds an unpaid position on the foundation's board, was the person who first encouraged her to start the nonprofit. And celebrating the honor on social media, Stephens said that the spirit of other family members is key to its impact, too.

"My grandparents would be so proud," Stephens wrote. "This work, this purpose, all of it is rooted in them. Through the [Sloane Stephens Foundation] we keep showing up. Every day. Everything we do is for our kids, families, and community, and it’s the most rewarding work I’ve ever done."