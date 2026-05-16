Svitolina wins third Rome title, becomes first Ukrainian with 20 WTA crowns

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina clinched her third Internazionali BNL d'Italia title in a thrilling final against Coco Gauff. Svitolina secures her 20th career title. She made history as the oldest player to claim three titles at a WTA 1000 event.

It had been a long wait for Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina to win another WTA 1000 title, but the former world No. 3 did it in style on Saturday, beating third-seeded Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in a high-quality final to win the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

The victory marked Svitolina’s third title in Rome after back-to-back triumphs in 2017 and 2018.

Svitolina fights back to take first set

Gauff, bidding to win her first title in Rome, started strongly and broke twice to lead 2-0 and 4-2. However, Svitolina fought back on both occasions.

The Ukrainian saved three break points in the pivotal ninth game to hold for a 5-4 lead before breaking Gauff to take the opening set 6-4.

Gauff hangs on to force decider

Gauff, who had already played three three-set matches during the week, stayed close to Svitolina throughout the second set. Although the American earned break points in each of Svitolina’s first three service games of the set, neither player managed a breakthrough until the 11th game.

Gauff broke to lead 6-5, only for Svitolina to break back immediately and force a tiebreak. The American edged the tiebreak 7-5 to level the match.

Svitolina dominates third set

Svitolina quickly regained control in the deciding set and broke in the fifth and seventh games to move ahead 5-2.

Serving for the championship, the Ukrainian saved three break points before converting her third match point after two hours, 49 minutes. The win improved her record against Gauff to 4-2.

"Definitely was an extremely tough battle," Svitolina said after her win. "I'm very happy with the way I could handle my nerves, not only today but also throughout this tournament. I think the two weeks, it's been tough, but I'm very happy with the way I've been playing, the way my body been reacting on these tough matches. Just very proud of the effort."

Maintains perfect clay-court final record

Svitolina improved to 8-0 in WTA clay-court finals in the Open Era, becoming just the second player to win each of her first eight WTA-level finals on clay after Anna Smashnova.

She also became the oldest player to claim three or more titles at a single Tier I/WTA 1000 event, surpassing Serena Williams, who achieved the feat in Miami in 2013 at 31 years, 173 days old. Svitolina is also the first player to record three top-five wins at a single edition of the Rome tournament.

20th career title

Svitolina has now won 20 WTA singles titles, becoming the first Ukrainian player in the Open Era to reach that milestone.

She is also just the second player aged 30 or older in the Open Era to win the Internazionali d’Italia after Serena Williams, who won the title in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

"When I was coming back, for me was important just to give myself a good chance to play the highest level," Svitolina told the media. "I was never thinking about that I could come back. In a way it came later. I think it was by the stages. First I wanted to be back in top hundred because I was starting from zero, then it was top 30 to be seeded. Then from last year I started to think, okay, my level I think is there. I need to be more consistent, more strong physically to be more consistent, then I can have a chance to go to top 10 because I was playing already good level."