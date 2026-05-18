Vote: What was the best shot of Week 2 in Rome?

We've rounded up the five best shots from the second week of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. Which shot do you think was best? Vote for your favorite below.

The 2026 Internazionali BNL d'Italia has come to an end, and while we're sad it's over, we can sleep peacefully knowing it was a tournament filled with highlights and hot shots aplenty.

So you wouldn't have to, we've gone through all of them from the second week in Rome and picked our top five shots.

Which shot do you think was the best?

Check them out below and make sure to vote for your WTA Driven by Mercedes-Benz shot of the week below.

Golubic pulls Uno reverse card on Andreeva

Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic was nearly beaten by a deft drop shot from Mirra Andreeva in this Rome rally until she turned the point on its head with a silky slice of her own.

Andreeva thought the point was won ... until Golubic did this

Osaka rifles backhand winner from alley

On the opening point of the fifth game in the second set, Naomi Osaka hit the shot of the match with an unreal backhand down-the-line winner from the alley. Osaka went on to defeat Diana Shnaider in straight sets to reach the Round of 16 in Rome.

Hot shot: 'Sensational!' Osaka rifles backhand winner from the alley

Jovic displays touch with sumptuous lob

While she didn't get the win after a stunning Coco Gauff comeback, Iva Jovic still showed her brilliance often throughout their fourth-round match. At no point was this more obvious than when the 18-year-old American found just the space she needed for a lob winner on a key deuce point.

Andreeva ends rally with inch-perfect lob

The fans at Campo Centrale were on the edge of their seats as Andreeva out-maneuvered Gauff over 19 shots, painting line after line and finishing with a perfect lob in the home stretch of their quarterfinal thriller.

Hot shot: Andreeva ends edge-of-seat rally with inch-perfect lob in Rome

'Are you kidding me?': Svitolina wins impossible point

Elina Svitolina had everything working for her in Sunday's final against Gauff, but it was her scrappiness that ultimately secure her the title. That was on full display on this point, where Svitolina had to scramble around before connecting on a running backhand winner that left commentators and fans alike in awe.