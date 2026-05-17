After falling in Madrid, Andreeva and Shnaider rise again in Rome

Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider fell one win short of a title in Madrid but bounced back in a big way in Rome to take the title in dominant fashion. Need an example? Look no further than their 6-3, 6-3 win over Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melicahr-Martinez in Sunday's final.

Mirra Andreeva plus Diana Shnaider equals bad news for the rest of the women's doubles circuit.

Two weeks after falling just short of the Madrid title, the reunited partners left no doubt who set the standard in Rome. They capped a dominant run Sunday with a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 7 seeds Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, needing just 69 minutes to close out the final.

With the victory, Andreeva and Shnaider are the 2026 Internazionali BNL d'Italia women's doubles champions -- their second WTA 1000 title and their third trophy together overall at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level. They're the first team other than Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend to win a WTA 1000 doubles title since Dubai in February. Fittingly, Andreeva and Shnaider knocked out the No. 2 seeds in straight sets in the semifinals on their way to the crown.

"I'm super happy to play with Mirra," Shnaider said during the trophy presentation. "It's been a great two tournaments together and I've just enjoyed every moment I've spent with her. We have so much fun. It's such a pleasure to share the court with her...I hope we'll play more tournaments in the future and win more, of course."

If they play like they did Sunday, plenty of wins await the champs, who reached the WTA Finals last year and are projected to rise to No. 8 in the Race to the WTA Finals on Monday. They sit just behind Bucsa and Melichar-Martinez, who are expected to climb three spots to sixth.

While behind in the race, Andreeva and Shnaider never trailed in the final. Andreeva opened the match with a lob winner on the first point, and Shnaider followed with a smash for 30-0. A love hold quickly turned into a 3-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the match.

Bucsa and Melichar-Martinez responded by winning three straight games to level at 3-3, but Andreeva's precision from the baseline and Shnaider's pinpoint volleys enabled the pair to take over. They won five straight games to claim the opening set and the first two games of the second.

The Spaniard and the American were able to keep pace for much of the second set after dropping serve in the first game, but they never managed to get back on level terms. An Andreeva forehand winner on match point No. 4 sealed the title.

The winning moment 🤩



Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider are CHAMPIONS in Rome! 🏆#IBI26 pic.twitter.com/iUsqvedQYF — wta (@WTA) May 17, 2026

"First title in Rome," Andreeva said. "I guess it's good to start with doubles. It's been an amazing week, starting with Madrid as well. Playing the final together with Diana and winning the title here in Rome means a lot. So I'm just happy we were able to play well this week and go to the end and get the trophy."

Speaking of trophies, Andreeva now owns three doubles titles (including two WTA 1000s) and an Olympic silver medal -- all alongside Shnaider -- to go with five WTA singles titles (two WTA 1000s). Shnaider also has five WTA singles titles.

Both players will now look to add an even bigger trophy -- or trophies -- to their mantle at Roland Garros, though not together. Shnaider is set to partner with Linda Noskova in doubles, while Andreeva focuses solely on singles.