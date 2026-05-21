Stephens qualifies for French Open main draw after comeback win

Former finalist Stephens secures her French Open main draw spot after final round qualifying win on Thursday and is set to make her 14th appearance in Paris in the last 15 years. Korneeva, Kraus, Chwalinska and Sherif have also qualified for the main draw.

Former French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens will return to the main draw this year after securing one of the 16 qualifying spots in Paris on Thursday. The 32-year-old American, now ranked No. 361 in the WTA PIF Rankings, recovered from a set down to beat Leyre Romero Gormaz 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the third and final round of qualifying. She will compete in the main draw in Paris for the 14th time in the last 15 years.

Although she has won the US Open title, Stephens has enjoyed her most Grand Slam victories in Paris. She has reached the second week on nine occasions and owns 35 main-draw match wins at Roland-Garros - 11 more than in New York, which ranks second among the four majors for her.

Also advancing Thursday was second seed Sinja Kraus. The 23-year-old Austrian, ranked No. 101 in the world, defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-1, 6-1 to secure her first Grand Slam main-draw appearance.

Elena Pridankina and Hanyu Guo will also make their Grand Slam main-draw debuts. Pridankina defeated 21st seed Himeno Sakatsume 6-2, 6-1, while Guo earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over Sofia Costoulas.

Eighth seed Maja Chwalinska will make her French Open main-draw debut after earning a 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 win over Suzan Lamens, while ninth seed Mayar Sherif defeated Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-0 to reach the main draw in Paris for the fifth time in her career.

Those into the main draw feels ⚡



Mayar Sherif is through in straight-sets over Minnen. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/DFNGpt2nVt — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 21, 2026

Former junior world No. 1 and 2023 Roland-Garros junior champion Alina Korneeva secured her spot in the main draw in Paris for the first time. The 18-year-old qualified for the 2024 Australian Open in her first professional Grand Slam appearance but has since dealt with several injury setbacks. She defeated Argentina’s Julia Riera 6-3, 6-2 in the final round of qualifying to make it to a Grand Slam main draw for the second time in her career.

The list of qualifiers will be coplete on Friday when the final eight qualifying matches are scheduled.