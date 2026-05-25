Swiatek knows she won't be able to hold back tears during 'Rafa' doc

Iga Swiatek and her team were all set to attend the 'Rafa' premiere in Madrid, before realizing that they'd gotten their dates mixed up. She still plans to watch the Netflix documentary as soon as possible, but will refrain from doing so shortly before a match.

It's no secret how Iga Swiatek feels about Rafael Nadal, her tennis idol.

She looked up to the Spaniard growing up, and has developed a relationship with him throughout her career, most recently training at the Rafa Nadal Academy ahead of the Clay-Court Swing.

So Swiatek was understandably ecstatic last month in Madrid when her coach, Francisco Roig -- who also happened to coach Nadal for 17 years -- informed her that Nadal's Netflix documentary, Rafa, would be premiering in the city.

Swiatek and her team were all set to attend when Roig realized, as Swiatek puts it, "he messed up the dates." (The first-episode premiere was actually last Wednesday in Madrid, garnering a standing ovation at the conclusion of the screening.)

"I was so sad," Swiatek told reporters at Roland Garros on Monday following her 6-1, 6-2 win over Australian wild card Emerson Jones in the first round.

Swiatek, seeking her fifth French Open title in Paris, can't wait to dive into the four-part series, which premieres to the world on Friday. But she'll have to be strategic about when she watches it, because the tears will surely be flowing.

"Yeah, I'm going to watch it straightaway, unless I play the next day, because I will cry," Swiatek said with a laugh. "I might cry on all of them."

There's certainly no better place to watch the documentary than Roland Garros, where Nadal is a 14-time champion and Swiatek is a four-time champion.

Swiatek, who breezed past Jones in exactly one hour, will continue her French Open campaign on Wednesday against Sara Bejlek, who defeated American Sloane Stephens in her opener.

This will be their first career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meeting.

Swiatek has now won five of her last six matches on clay following her run to the semifinals in Rome.