By the numbers: Swiatek sprints through Roland Garros opener in an hour

No. 3 seed Iga Swiatek made a swift start to her 2026 campaign, dismissing reciprocal wild card Emerson Jones 6-1, 6-2 in exactly an hour.

There was a gulf in experience between the two players. Jones, 17, was playing the first professional clay-court match of her career at any level. The No. 136-ranked Australian had only previously competed on the surface at junior level, reaching the semifinals of last year's girls' tournament, and competed in Japanese ITF events on hard courts ahead of Roland Garros.

By contrast, Swiatek is the dominant figure of her generation on the terre battue, with 10 clay-court titles to her name -- including four at Roland Garros. Her tour-level record on the surface now stands at 107-18. She'll get the chance to extend that further against Abu Dhabi champion Sara Bejlek, who defeated qualifier (and 2018 finalist) Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday.

Here are the key numbers behind Swiatek's rapid win:

17: Swiatek stamped her authority on the match from the word go, racing through the first eight points -- including a break to love that featured three clean winners. She would rack up 17 in total, including a forehand putaway on her second match point.

5: Jones only tallied five winners over the course of the match, including one dead net cord. However, she did manage to seize her opportunities with them. Swiatek threw in two error-strewn service games, once when up 2-0 in the first set and again when up 3-0 in the second. Jones broke with clean winners on both occasions.

7: Both times, Swiatek responded by elevating her game beyond Jones's reach again. In the first set, Swiatek navigated another deuce tussle to break for 3-1 -- the start of a seven-game run that took her to 3-0 in the second set. Four of those seven games were won to love. In the second set, Jones managed to hold for the first time to cut the deficit to 3-2 -- then was unable to reach game point again as Swiatek closed the match out with a three-game run.

28-1: Swiatek's record in Grand Slam first rounds now stands at 28-1, with her sole loss coming to Viktorija Golubic at Wimbledon 2019. She is yet to lose more than six games in the Roland Garros first round (her 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Rebecca Sramkova in 2025).

0-3: Jones has now competed in three Grand Slam main draws, each time as a wild card, and has yet to win a set. However, she has faced a Top 20 opponent each time -- prior to her Roland Garros debut, she fell to Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open 2025 and to Victoria Mboko at the Australian Open 2026.