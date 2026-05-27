Svitolina holds off Quevedo at Roland Garros for eighth straight win

Elina Svitolina enjoyed a straightforward first set but had to battle in the second to hold off qualifier Kaitlin Quevedo in the Roland Garros second round and extend her winning streak to eight. She'll next face Tamara Korpatsch, who upset Wang Xinyu to reach the third round of a major for the first time.

Rome champion Elina Svitolina extended her winning streak to eight in a row with a 6-0, 6-4 defeat of qualifier Kaitlin Quevedo in the Roland Garros second round.

After battling through a deciding tiebreak against Anna Bondar in the first round -- her fourth consecutive three-setter, including her last three rounds in Rome -- the No. 7 seed felt she was battle-hardened, but happy to have escaped Quevedo in straight sets.

"[A three-setter] puts you directly into fighting mode and tournament mindset," she told former No. 4 Caroline Garcia in her on-court interview. "But it's nice to get a two-set win today."

Quevedo, 20, was on a winning streak of her own, albeit at a lower level than Svitolina. The Spaniard had not lost between Madrid -- where, as a home wild card, she defeated Venus Williams to notch her first WTA 1000 victory -- and the second round in Paris. Her nine consecutive wins encompassed the Saint-Gaudens ITF W75 title, then successfully qualifying for her Grand Slam main-draw debut and defeating Leolia Jeanjean in the first round.

That run had pushed Quevedo to a career high of No. 126 this week. But she had never faced a Top 30 opponent prior to Svitolina on Wednesday, and in the first set it showed. She tallied just one winner to 12 unforced errors as she struggled to find a way past Svitolina. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian won 91% of her first-serve points en route to her second 6-0 set of the season so far.

Down a set and a break at 2-1, Quevedo began to show off her best tennis. She broke back with a series of superb forehand winners, and pushed Svitolina hard as the rallies lengthened and the games became more tightly contested.

But ultimately, few can elevate their level when they need to like Svitolina. As Quevedo held a game point to reach 5-4, the four-time major semifinalist came up with a sumptuously angled drop volley. She continued to come forward, taking that crucial game with a powerrful drive volley winner and then a rinse-and-repeat drop volley on break point.

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"In the first set I was playing really well, and of course you expect your opponent to step up their game," Svitolina said. "I was very happy the way that I could stay strong and brave at 4-4 -- it was a really tough game -- then serve it out nicely."

Svitolina will next face Tamara Korpatsch for the first time. The 95th-ranked German came through an entertaining 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 tussle to defeat No. 32 seed Wang Xinyu and move into the third round of a major for the first time in her career. Korpatsch is competing in her 12th Grand Slam main draw, and had previously lost in the second round on four occasions. Having reached her second career WTA final in February in Ostrava, she has now notched three Top 50 wins in a single season for the first time as well.

The 31-year-old's footspeed shone as she soaked up Wang's heaviest blows and tracked down the Chinese player's drop shots. There was some tension throughout the match: Wang objected to the umpire calling her forehand long on the penultimate point of the first set, and did not shake hands with Korpatsch.