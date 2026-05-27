'Oscars next year?': Swiatek shows off comedic timing in new On ad

Iga Swiatek was brilliant in the role of sales associate/manager in a new On video, and later expressed how much she enjoyed doing it. On the court, the four-time champion defeated Sara Bejlek to advance to the third round at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek has always had sneaky comedic timing, and she proved that again this week in a video for On, the Swiss sportswear brand.

In the star-studded spot, Swiatek was joined by ATP stars Joao Fonseca, Ben Shelton and Flavio Cobolli in taking over On's flagship Paris store on Champs-Élysées.

Posing as sales associates, the top players helped a customer navigate the store.

"Are you finding everything OK?" Swiatek asked at the start of the video, emerging frenetically from behind a clothes rack.

"Honestly, this place would fall apart without me," Swiatek added later, presumably playing the part of manager (and later confirmed by Shelton while ringing up a pair of shirts).

Asked about the video after her 6-2, 6-3 win over Sara Bejlek at Roland Garros on Wednesday, Swiatek deadpanned, "Oscars next year?"

But in all seriousness, she told reporters that she thoroughly enjoyed doing it, embracing the opportunity to show some personality rather than simply modeling an outfit or hitting a forehand.

"There's a story, and there's some kind of a plot," she added. "I think it's super funny, and this one was supposed to be funny. They cut the scene when I was judging my employees, so that's a shame, because I can judge pretty well.

"But overall, yeah, I think these kind of ads, they attract a bit more attention. And also in Melbourne I was a waitress, you know? I love that. Sometimes it's hard to act [like] someone who you are not, but usually they ask you to be someone quite that you can do."

In beating Bejlek, Swiatek improved to 42-3 at Roland Garros, tying Chris Evert for the best mark through 45 main-draw French Open matches in the Open Era.

The four-time champion will next play Magda Linette on Friday. Linette memorably beat Swiatek in Miami back in March, snapping the World No. 3's streak of 73 consecutive opening wins at WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz tournaments dating back to 2021.

Linette upset former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 on Wednesday.