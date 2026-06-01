She's back! What WTA players, legends are saying about Serena's return

Serena Williams is returning to the WTA Tour after nearly four years. At Roland Garros, players shared their thoughts on what it means to have the 23-time Grand Slam champion back in the mix.

It's official: Serena Williams will make her highly-anticipated comeback to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz next week at Queen's Club.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has received a wild card into the HSBC Championships, which begins on June 8, and will be playing doubles.

Williams, 44, returns to the tour after nearly four years, and a little under a year after her sister, Venus Williams, resumed her career in Washington, D.C.

Naturally, Roland Garros and the rest of the tennis world is buzzing about the 73-time singles champion's decision to play again.

Here's what they're saying.

Naomi Osaka

"I think it will bring people to watch tennis -- she always does bring an audience with her.

"I'm going to be tuned into the first match, for sure. I think a lot of people are. I feel like for me, everyone knows Serena and Venus were my role models growing up, so it's going to be cool to see her on the grounds again."

Iva Jovic

"I think it's amazing. I have never seen Serena in real life. Obviously, I grew up watching her. In my entire childhood she was dominating tennis, so it's going to be incredible.

"I think it's really good for the sport. I think it's going to make a lot of headlines and it's something that people are going to talk about. I'm looking forward to it, and I think it's very positive."

Madison Keys

"I think that Serena Williams playing tennis is only good for tennis. Let's be real, we all want to watch Serena play tennis. But, yeah, I mean, she's the GOAT.

"I mean, you literally get to watch history every single time she takes the court, so why not watch more?"

Coco Gauff

"I did say one of my biggest regrets was not being able to play her. ... I think it would be cool for this sport to have a legend back playing."

Katie Boulter

"She's been a leader in our sport for a very long time. She's obviously had a kid, and to see mums come back is so inspirational. I think they don't get enough credit for what they do, and of course I would love to play doubles with her if I had the opportunity."

Victoria Mboko

"Me and Serena have stayed in touch, which is really, really nice, because I really look up to her. I mean, the fact that she even knows me is very -- it's very exciting. ... She's my idol."

Martina Navratilova

"Serena brought the game to another level, and it is incredible for the sport that she’s pushing the boundaries and coming back. To many of the younger players, they never had the opportunity to play her; some may have never watched her on television, so this will be a new and exciting experience."

WTA Chair Valerie Camillo

"Serena is one of the greatest athletes of all-time, with a legacy that extends far beyond the court. Her return is an expression of her passion for competition, and I cannot wait to see her face a new generation of top players.

"Serena is not just a great champion. She’s a successful entrepreneur, a powerful advocate for the issues that matter and one of the most iconic women in the world. We are thrilled to welcome her back to the WTA Tour at this hugely exciting moment for women’s tennis."

Maja Chwalinska

"It's great. It's a great story. She's a legend. She's just the best tennis player in history. Yeah, it's amazing. I hope I'll see her somewhere.

"Of course I grew up watching her. I remember when I was, like, maybe 9 years old, I started to play tennis, and she played in the final against [Justine] Henin in the Australian Open. It was just one of the first tennis memories for me."