Mboko denies Siniakova's upset bid to set Keys showdown in Paris

Victoria Mboko stages an impressive comeback to defeat Katerina Siniakova at Roland Garros, advancing to the third round for the second consecutive year. The 19-year-old's resilience and determination shine through as she sets up a clash with No. 19 seed Madison Keys.

Overcoming Katerina Siniakova at a big tournament is something of a right of passage on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. The World No. 1 in doubles owns 12 career Top 10 wins on the singles court, including a victory over then-World No. 1 Naomi Osaka at Roland Garros in 2019.

Victoria Mboko can now check it off her list.

The 19-year-old came from a set and a break down to deny Siniakova another upset win on Paris' clay courts on Thursday, with her 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win putting her through to the third round for the second year in a row.

Her 2 hour and 39-minute effort puts her through to a meeting with No. 19 seed Madison Keys, who was a 6-4, 6-4 winner against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic.

Mboko was twice a break up in the opening set, and also a game away from winning it at 5-4. But Siniakova won three games on the trot to wrestle the lead away, which included a break at 5-5 from 30-0 behind. Mboko struck 29 unforced errors in the first set -- but significantly cleaned up her game afterwards. That total was just one fewer than she hit in the second and third sets combined.

Conditions are to Keys’ liking

The first few days of the French Open have seen record highs on the thermostat, with temperatures passing 90 degrees Fahrenheit daily. While efficiency on the match court is paramount, there’s something to be said for the intangibles of a positive mindset.

No one has been better at that than Keys, who proclaims she “love[s] it” when the temperature climb.

“I can't remember a Roland Garros where it was this hot for this many days … I have just always really liked playing here when it's nice and hot,” she told press. “It plays super bouncy and fast.

“I think the ball kind of moves through the court really quick. I have always really enjoyed it. I grew in Florida, so the heat doesn't really bother me, especially here the last couple of days.

“It's been very nice just because it hasn't also been humid, and I think on clay, it always feels a little bit better, just because you don't have the radiant heat from the court, as well. So I will take a hot Paris red clay day over a cold, rainy one every day.”

Keys didn’t play in the heat of the day against Ruzic, and spent perhaps more time on court than she might’ve liked. She came from a break down in the first set, and nearly saw a 5-1 lead evaporate in the second, before slamming the door in 1 hour and 39 minutes.