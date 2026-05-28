By the numbers: Osorio triumphs over Putintseva in 3:30 Roland Garros epic

Camila Osorio's 3-hour, 30-minute victory over Yulia Putintseva in the Roland Garros second round was a clay-court classic, and the second-longest tour-level match of 2026 so far.

As Yulia Putintseva's final return found the net, Camila Osorio sank to her knees as cheers of "Cami, Cami!" echoed around Court 13.

The Colombian had served up an outer-courts Roland Garros classic deep into Thursday afternoon, triumphing over Putintseva 7-5, 6-7(6), 7-5 in 3 hours and 30 minutes -- the second-longest tour-level match of 2026 so far -- to advance to the third round for the first time.

It was just one minute shy of Elsa Jacquemot's 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 7-6[7] victory over Marta Kostyuk in 3 hours and 31 minutes in the first round of the Australian Open, the longest tour-level match of the season to date; and the longest Roland Garros main-draw match since Beatriz Haddad Maia's 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5 defeat of Sara Sorribes Tormo in the 2023 fourth round in 3 hours and 51 minutes.

It was also the longest tour-level win of Osorio's career, ahead of her 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 7-5 defeat of Veronika Kudermetova in the 2024 Guadalajara second round in 3 hours and 21 minutes. Her longest tour-level match to date remains her 3-hour, 54-minute loss to Sorribes Tormo in the 2022 Cleveland first round 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3.

With such contests on Osorio's record, adding another on the slow clay of Roland Garros should have surprised no one -- not least because Putintseva is also prone to getting embroiled in marathon contests. Indeed, outside of WTA main draws, it's not even the longest of Putintseva's year so far. The Kazakhstani needed 3 hours and 39 minutes to defeat Bianca Andreescu 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(4) in Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers action in April.

Osorio's best plays from stunning turnaround win in Guadalajara

The first-time encounter was no slog, though. Both artistry and strategy were on show throughout. Osorio and Putintseva are known for their guile and finesse as well as their stamina, and the extended exchanges as they both sought to out-maneuver each other made it a feast for fans of tactical tennis.

Here's how the Roland Garros blockbuster's twists, turns and outcomes broke down in terms of numbers:

4: Match points saved by Putintseva in the second set -- all with clean winners. Serving down 5-4, she ended a 15-shot rally with a drop shot and backhand pass combination, then found an outright drop shot winner and a backhand down the line. In the tiebreak, with Osorio serving at 6-5, Putintseva landed a crosscourt backhand on the line.

26: Combined total of break points saved -- 16 out of 20 faced by Putintseva, and 10 out of 16 faced by Osorio. Perhaps surprisingly -- neither player is renowned for possessing a formidable serve -- between 1-1 in the first set and 1-1 in the decider, 23 out of 24 games were holds. The only exception came as Osorio broke Putintseva at the end of the opener.

63: Rallies that lasted nine shots or more. Osorio won 33 of them, and Putintseva 30.

15: Games that went to at least one deuce, out of 36 in total, and including six of the 12 in the final set. (Indeed, all but one game in the decider went to at least 30-30.) By contrast, there were only three love games in the entire match -- all won by Putintseva.

56: Winners by Osorio, compared to Putintseva's 32 (meaning one-eighth of the Kazakhstani's winners came when she was match point down). Osorio's greater willingness to be aggressive was also evident in her 30 net points, of which she won 19.

5: Years since Osorio's only previous appearance in a Grand Slam third round, at Wimbledon 2021.

5: Osorio is the fifth Colombian player to reach the third round of Roland Garros in the Open Era, following Paola Palacios (1968), Maria Isabel Fernández (1976), Fabiola Zuluaga (four times between 1999 and 2004) and Mariana Duque-Mariño (2017). She will face No. 22 seed Anna Kalinskaya as she bids to become the first Colombian to make the second week at any Slam since Zuluaga's fourth-round run at Roland Garros 2004. Osorio holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Kalinskaya, and this will be their first meeting on clay.