Form vs. history: Kostyuk to meet Swiatek in Roland Garros fourth round

Marta Kostyuk, the most in-form player of the 2026 clay-court swing, will face four-time Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek in the fourth round after the pair defeated Viktorija Golubic and Magda Linette respectively in the third round.

The most in-form player of the 2026 clay-court swing will face the most accomplished Roland Garros performer among active players in this year's fourth round. Marta Kostyuk and Iga Swiatek both delivered straight-sets wins on Friday to set up a blockbuster matchup.

No. 15 seed Marta Kostyuk remains unbeaten on clay this year, extending her winning streak to 15 with a 6-4, 6-3 defeat of Viktorija Golubic. No. 3 seed Swiatek, a four-time champion in Paris, followed her with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Polish compatriot Magda Linette.

Kostyuk, whose streak encompasses titles in Rouen and Madrid (as well as a win in Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers), has recent form on her side. By contrast, it's now been two years since Swiatek lifted a trophy on clay, at Roland Garros 2024. The former World No. 1's most recent title on any surface was nine months ago, at Cincinnati 2024. Her clay-court record this year is 9-3, including a quarterfinal loss in Stuttgart to Mirra Andreeva, a retirement due to illness against Ann Li in Madrid and a semifinal loss to Elina Svitolina in Rome. She has advanced to the second week of a major for the fourth time overall.

But Swiatek has the edge when it comes to history. She has won an incredible 93% of her matches at Roland Garros, now holding a 43-3 record overall. Only two women have won the tournament more times in the Open Era, Chris Evert and Stefanie Graf. Her win over Linette put her into the fourth round for an eighth straight year -- she has never lost before that stage. (The only two other players in the Open Era who made the fourth round of Roland Garros in their first eight appearances in consecutive years were Gabriela Sabatini and Conchita Martínez.)

Swiatek has also dominated her personal history with Kostyuk. She has yet to lose a set to the Ukrainian in three professional encounters, including a 6-3, 6-4 win in the 2021 Roland Garros fourth round -- Kostyuk's Grand Slam second-week debut. However, they have not played since Cincinnati 2024, when Swiatek won their third-round match 6-2, 6-2.

Kostyuk goes "back to little me" to thrive on clay again

As a child, Kostyuk thrived on clay, a surface that rewarded her natural creativity and athleticism.

"Then something happened," she recalled in her on-court interview. "I decided I need to grow up, I need to play different -- and it wasn't working well."

The 23-year-old's theory for her clay-court surge this year is that she's found that playful spirit again.

"I think I went back to little me," she said. "I feel like I found again that joy of creating points, changing rhythm, running around a little bit. It's something I love to do and it's something that's not very difficult for me."

That was on show throughout the 1 hour and 39 minutes it took her to defeat Golubic. Kostyuk slammed 35 winners, and came to net 34 times -- winning 18 of those points. Her drive volley was the star shot of the day, and her commitment to the high-risk tactic despite up-and-down execution -- and a handful of superb Golubic passes -- paid off.

The 33-year-old Swiss player, in the third round of Roland Garros for the first time, had her share of aesthetically pleasing moments as well. Golubic possesses one of the most stylish games on tour, and murmurs of appreciation rippled around Court Simonne-Mathieu every time she unleashed her single-handed backhand for a down-the-line winner. A number of elegantly constructed classic clay-court exchanges were also crowd-pleasers.

However, Kostyuk's aggression was relentless. She punished Golubic's second serve time and again -- the World No. 82 won only eight points behind it -- and in the match's tightest moments, she never backed down. The most significant of those was the extraordinary 15-minute final game of the first set, which lasted one-quarter of the entire set. Kostyuk navigated eight deuces, prevented Golubic from taking five game points and converted her fifth set point as Golubic sent a backhand wide.

More to come...