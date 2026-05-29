Baptiste confirms season is over after devastating injury at Roland Garros

In an Instagram post that was both heartbreaking and inspirational, World No. 26 Hailey Baptiste confirmed that her season is over after suffering a devastating injury at Roland Garros earlier this week. Baptiste was having the best season of her career, highlighted by a semifinal run in Madrid and an upset of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Hailey Baptiste has confirmed that her season is over after suffering a devastating injury in the first set of her second-round match at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

"The most heartbreaking end to the best season of my life," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Still waiting to wake up from this nightmare. In my head, all I can think is why, why, and why. Why me? Why now? And why like this? It’s hard to see any purpose in something like this right now, but in my heart, I truly believe everything happens for a reason."

Currently No. 26 in the PIF WTA Rankings, the American was unquestionably having the season of her career. After reaching the semifinals in Abu Dhabi in February, Baptiste made her first career WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Miami. She bettered that result in Madrid, stunning World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka after saving six match points to reach the semifinals. That propelled her to No. 25 in the world, a career-high ranking.

"It’s been a long and heavy couple of days filled with bad news, uncontrollable tears and a million thoughts running through my head," Baptiste continued in her Instagram post. "This new, but somewhat familiar, challenge faces me with what will probably be one of the hardest chapters of my life, and I’m beyond ready to show how strong I really am.

"The reality is, things could be a lot worse, and I have the most amazing and loving people around me whenever I need them. Through the fire, I’m still extremely blessed, and that’s what will get me through the tough days."

Baptiste's Roland Garros campaign got started on the right foot, with a come-from-behind win over former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova after saving a pair of match points.

But in the second round, against Wang Xiyu, Baptiste landed awkwardly after hitting a forehand, and was clearly in agony as she clutched her left knee. She left the court in a wheelchair.

"To everyone who has messaged me, prayed for me, and sent love, thank you so much," Baptiste wrote. "I can’t put into words how much it means. ...I will be back, and I will be better."

Baptiste has emerged as one of the most well-liked players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, and many players offered their best wishes and support following the injury.

"I'm so sad for Hailey," Madison Keys said after her second-round win. "I just kind of knew as soon as she landed -- and you could hear her start screaming -- it was not a good thing. It's never what you want to see. She's been playing so well, and she's been doing all of the right things. It sucks when that happens, and it's just such bad luck.

"I have been thinking about her a lot. I haven't texted her. I feel like if I was in her position, the last thing I would want is a lot of people trying to message her. [I'm] trying to give her some space. I think she knows that all of us are really thinking about her, and hoping that she gets back as quick as possible."

World No. 4 Coco Gauff offered similar sentiments after her second-round win.

"It was really sad to see," the defending champion told reporters. "I got a little emotional seeing her dad run on the court, and [it] just reminded me of my dynamic with my dad. I know he would do the same.

"Hailey is someone that has always been really nice on and off the court, regardless of where she's been in the rankings or regardless of where I've been in the rankings. I think that's something I really respect about her and the work that she's put in. She's kind of been the underdog throughout her whole life, honestly. She's proved everyone wrong and passed all expectations."

Baptiste finishes her season with an 18-13 record.