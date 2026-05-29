Svitolina turns it up late, dispatches Korpatsch to reach Roland Garros second week

Elina Svitolina continued to display the form she found in Rome, cruising past Tamara Korpatsch in straight sets to book her place in the Roland Garros fourth round for the fourth straight year. She is riding a nine‑match winning streak.

Elina Svitolina looked every bit the Rome champion against Tamara Korpatsch on Friday at Roland Garros, blitzing the German from a break down in the second set to close out a 6-2, 6-3 win in 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Roland Garros: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The victory sends the No. 7 seed into the Round of 16 for the fourth straight year. Since reaching her first Roland Garros fourth round in 2015, only Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek (22 each) among her WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz peers have made as many second-week trips at Grand Slams as the Ukrainian (22).

“It’s crazy to think that it’s been so many years already on tour and playing at such a high level,” Svitolina said in her on-court interview. “I try to always bring the fight and consistency every time I step on the court. I’m very happy (to be) here in Paris. I really enjoy playing and competing -- it’s almost like my home Slam in a way.

“Growing up, somehow in Ukraine (Roland Garros) was the only tournament that was streamed. So that’s why I always dreamed of having a chance to play here one day. And then playing so many great matches, great battles and being in the second week and having these opportunities for big matches, it’s just unreal to think that.”

Svitolina’s next test will come against No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic or Peyton Stearns depending on the outcome of their third-round match later Friday. Whoever advances, Svitolina will enter the fourth round on a nine-match winning streak.

Here's how she got it done.

First set

Svitolina came out fast, breaking to love and then saving three break points in her opening service game to hold for 2-0. Two games later she erased another break point to go up 3-1, then earned her second break at 5-2 when Korpatsch double-faulted to hand her a chance to serve out the set.

The 31-year-old sealed it in style, ripping a forehand down the line for her 14th winner as Korpatsch was left to rue her missed chances.

Second set

If those opportunities lingered, Korpatsch didn't show it. After Svitolina saved two more break points, the German finally converted for a 2-0 lead.

But Svitolina immediately shifted gears, reeling off five straight games. A pair of drop shots -- one to cap a love hold for 4-2 and the next to open the break for 5-2 -- put her in position to serve for the match. But after winning 10 straight points, she was broken, giving Korpatsch the illusion of hope.

“Tamara, she presents a very difficult and tricky game, so I had to be really focused from the first until the last point,” Svitolina said. “Try to find a good shot and really go for it. I’m just pleased to play another match here and I was really enjoying it.”

That enjoyment peaked when Korpatsch misfired on the final point, formally sending Svitolina through to the fourth round.

All gas, no brakes 🏎️@elisvitolina continues her win streak and advances into the Round of 16!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/6uCnrTV9Wj — wta (@WTA) May 29, 2026

Svitolina's 36 wins at Roland Garros are her most at any event in her career. Her 31 WTA main-draw victories this season trail only Mirra Andreeva (32). A win Sunday would put her into the quarterfinals in Paris for the sixth time.