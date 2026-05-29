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Match Reaction

Andreeva reaches Roland-Garros fourth round with tour-leading 32nd win

Match Reaction
1m read 29 May 2026 54m ago
Mirra Andreeva, Paris 2026
Getty Images

Summary

Mirra Andreeva dominated Marie Bouzkova once again, securing a spot in the Roland-Garros fourth round with a straight-sets victory. Andreeva remains unbeaten against Bouzkova at 5-0 on the WTA Tour, claiming her 32nd win of the season. Up next, she awaits the winner between Karolina Muchova and Jil Teichmann.

highlights

Touch, tactics and triumph: Mirra Andreeva defeats Arango in Rome

04:58
Mirra Andreeva, Rome 2025

No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva maintained her perfect record against Marie Bouzkova with a straight-sets win Friday to reach the fourth round of Roland-Garros in Paris. Andreeva won 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour, 35 minutes to improve to 5-0 against Bouzkova on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

The victory was Andreeva’s tour-leading 32nd match win of the season. She will next face the winner of the third-round match between No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova and Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann.

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More to come

WTA Staff

Summary

Mirra Andreeva dominated Marie Bouzkova once again, securing a spot in the Roland-Garros fourth round with a straight-sets victory. Andreeva remains unbeaten against Bouzkova at 5-0 on the WTA Tour, claiming her 32nd win of the season. Up next, she awaits the winner between Karolina Muchova and Jil Teichmann.

highlights

Touch, tactics and triumph: Mirra Andreeva defeats Arango in Rome

04:58
Mirra Andreeva, Rome 2025