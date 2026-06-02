Kostyuk pays tribute to Ukraine, Svitolina in emotional on-court interview

In the aftermath of the first-ever all-Ukrainian quarterfinal at a Grand Slam, Marta Kostyuk emotionally paid tribute to her country and her opponent, Elina Svitolina.

Tuesday's match between Marta Kostyuk and Elina Svitolina at Roland Garros didn't feel like an ordinary Grand Slam quarterfinal -- and that's because it wasn't.

It was carrying the weight of history, as the first-ever all-Ukrainian quarterfinal at a major.

The match lived up to its billing, with Kostyuk defeating Svitolina in three sets to advance to her first career Grand Slam semifinal. And the fans were well aware of the significance of the moment, too, with many of them draped in Ukrainian flags and proudly holding Ukrainian posters.

After the win, her 17th straight WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz victory on clay this season, Kostyuk reflected on the monumental moment and paid tribute to her home country, which suffered another devastating attack just hours earlier.

"I want to start with this historical match that we played today, with Elina," a teary and emotional Kostyuk said in her on-court interview. "We had a very difficult night again in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv. So many people dead. And I want to give this match to Ukrainian people and to their resilience. Thank you.”

After a lengthy pause for applause, with many fans standing, the World No. 15 praised Svitolina for her fight and determination, and for being such an inspiration.

"And of course I want to point out Elina and her incredible impact on Ukrainian tennis, on Ukrainians and on me," she said. "And everyone who is watching. She is an unbelievable fighter, and I am so happy to be through to the semifinals. But I want to thank her again for this incredible match."

In her post-match press conference, Kostyuk explained that she turned off news notifications long ago, as the constant updates about the invasion were preventing her from falling asleep.

But when she woke up on Tuesday, the attack was all over the news. The first thing she did was text her family and friends to ensure that they were safe. To her great relief, they were.

"The biggest thing I can do is sit here and talk about it," she told reporters, "so more people can find out about it so they don't get used to this terrible life."

Kostyuk hasn't lost since March 22, in Miami, and is the first Ukrainian in the Open Era to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros. She's just the third Ukrainian ever to reach the semifinals of a major, joining Svitolina and Dayana Yastremska.

Just before the interview concluded, Kostyuk made sure to make mention of her foundation, as well as Svitolina's.

"I want to say one more thing that’s very important, and I think it's important for me and Elina," she said. "We both have foundations that support tennis in Ukraine, so I will be very thankful if you donate and help and support Ukrainian tennis. Thank you so much."

The Marta Kostyuk Foundation was founded in 2023, and the Svitolina Foundation originated in 2019.

Kostyuk will play Mirra Andreeva for a spot in the final on Thursday. Kostyuk has won both of their career meetings, including a 6-3, 7-5 win in the Madrid final last month.