Kostyuk triumphs over Svitolina in all-Ukrainian Roland Garros quarterfinal

Marta Kostyuk won the first all-Ukrainian Grand Slam quarterfinal in history in three sets over compatriot Elina Svitolina at Roland Garros, extending her winning streak to 17 matches in a row and advancing to her first Grand Slam semifinal.

The first all-Ukrainian Grand Slam quarterfinal in the Open Era had a sense of historic occasion about it from the moment it was set at Roland Garros, and it delivered as a match too.

No. 15 seed Marta Kostyuk, the Ukrainian No. 2, booked her place in her first major semifinal by defeating No. 7-seeded compatriot Elina Svitolina 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 in 1 hour and 49 minutes, surging to the finishing line by winning 13 of the last 14 points.

Kostyuk, 23, becomes the first Ukrainian woman to reach the last four at Roland Garros in the Open Era, and the third Grand Slam semifinalist from her country following Svitolina and Dayana Yastremska. Svitolina, who has made the semifinals at each of the other majors, falls to 0-6 in Roland Garros quarterfinals.

The moment was made all the more poignant given a devastating Russian attack across Ukraine the previous night, killing at least 18 people. Kostyuk began her on-court interview by dedicating the match to her country.

"I want to start with this historic match that we played today with Elina," she said. "We had a very difficult night again in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv. So many people dead. I want to give this match to Ukrainian people and to their resilience."

Though Svitolina, the most accomplished Ukrainian player in WTA history, came into the match with a 10-2 record against her countrywomen at tour level, Kostyuk has now improved to 2-1 in their personal head-to-head. She lost to Svitolina as a 15-year-old playing the first Grand Slam of her career at the 2018 Australian Open, but her win on Tuesday in Paris almost exactly reprised the scoreline of their 2024 Toronto second-round meeting, won by Kostyuk 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Afterwards, Kostyuk also paid tribute to her trailblazing countrywoman.

"And of course, I want to point out Elina and her incredible impact on Ukrainian tennis, on Ukrainians and on me," she said. "Everyone who's watching, she's an unbelievable fighter. I'm so happy to be in the semifinals, but I want to thank her again for this incredible match."

The Roland Garros contest pitted two double-digit clay-court winning streaks against each other. Rouen and Madrid champion Kostyuk has now won 17 matches in a row, snapping Rome champion Svitolina's run at 10 straight. She'll face No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals in a rematch of the Madrid final, with a first Grand Slam final at stake for both players. Kostyuk leads the head-to-head 2-0, with straight-sets victories in both the Brisbane quarterfinals and Madrid final this year.

More to come...