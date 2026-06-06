A Slam champ at last! Andreeva overpowers Chwalinska to win Roland Garros

Touted for years as a future Grand Slam champion, 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva delivered on that promise Saturday, defeating qualifier Maja Chwalinska in straight sets to claim her first Major title at Roland Garros.

Mirra Andreeva is no longer just a teen prodigy. She’s a Grand Slam champion.

The 19-year-old defeated qualifier Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour and 22 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday to win her first Roland Garros title, becoming the youngest champion in Paris since Monica Seles in 1992.

"I've been watching Roland Garros on TV since I was very, very young," Andreeva said during the trophy presentation. "It's also a big dream of mine to win this tournament, and I honestly cannot believe that I'm holding this trophy right now."

Like Seles three decades ago, Andreeva has long been touted as the next big thing in women’s tennis. She won her first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz match at just 15, defeating Leylah Fernandez after receiving a wild card into the Madrid WTA 1000. A few months later, she reached the third round at Roland Garros and the second week at Wimbledon, cementing her status as a generational prospect.

Since then, the milestones have continued to pile up.

More to come...