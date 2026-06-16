Williams sisters receive Wimbledon doubles wild card; Chwalinska into singles

The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, have received a wild card for the 2026 Wimbledon women's doubles draw, reuniting after their last tournament together since 2022. Roland Garros runner-up Maja Chwalinska received a wild card for the singles draw along with six British players.

Six-time Wimbledon doubles champions Venus Williams and Serena Williams have received a wild card into the 2026 Wimbledon women's doubles draw, marking their first tournament together since the 2022 US Open.

The Williams sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, the second most by any women's team in the Open Era behind Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver's 20 majors.

Serena, who stepped away from the sport after the 2022 US Open, returned to professional competition last week at Queen's, partnering Victoria Mboko. The pair won their opening match before Mboko withdrew because of an injury that will also sideline the Canadian teenager for Wimbledon. Serena is also playing doubles this week in Berlin alongside Karolina Muchova.

Venus, who returned to the tour last July after a 16-month absence, is ranked No. 119 in doubles. Her best result since returning was a quarterfinal appearance at last year's US Open alongside Leylah Fernandez.

Back together, at Wimbledon 💚💜



Serena and Venus Williams will compete in the Ladies’ Doubles at The Championships 2026 pic.twitter.com/xrOV0yeBCJ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 16, 2026

The remaining six wild cards in the women's doubles draw were awarded to all-British teams:

Katie Boulter/ Heather Watson

Madeleine Brooks/ Amelia Rajecki

Jodie Burrage/ Mika Stojsavljevic

Freya Christie/ Eden Silva

Harriet Dart/ Maia Lumsden

Alicia Dudeney/ Mimi Xu

Chwalinska receives singles wild card

Roland Garros runner-up Maja Chwalinska headlines the list of singles wild-card recipients.

The 24-year-old Polish player was ranked No. 114 when the Wimbledon entry list was finalized but surged to No. 21 after advancing from qualifying to the Roland Garros final. She will make her second Wimbledon main-draw appearance after qualifying for the tournament and reaching the second round in 2022.

Dart, Dudeney among British recipients

Six singles wild cards were awarded to British players Harriet Dart, Alicia Dudeney, Hannah Klugman, Mika Stojsavljevic, Katie Swan and Mimi Xu. The eighth and final wild card will be announced at a later date.

Dart, 29, will make her eighth Wimbledon main-draw appearance and has twice reached the third round. Swan, 27, will make her seventh appearance in the women's singles draw and will look to better her career-best second-round finish from 2018.

Dudeney, 23, a University of Florida alumna, earned her first Top 100 victory over Yulia Putintseva in Nottingham qualifying this week. She is set to make her WTA Tour main-draw debut in Nottingham as a lucky loser, while Wimbledon will mark her first Grand Slam main-draw appearance.

British teenagers Klugman, Stojsavljevic and Xu will each make their second consecutive Wimbledon main-draw appearance. Former junior world No. 1 Klugman, 17, recently earned her first Top 100 victory over Anastasia Zakharova in Nottingham qualifying before entering the main draw as a lucky loser.

Stojsavljevic won the US Open girls' singles title in 2024 and recorded a victory over Top 60 player Talia Gibson in Billie Jean King Cup competition earlier this year.

Qualifying wild cards have been confirmed for Brits Daniella Britton, Jodie Burrage and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki as well as Slovak Mia Pohankova, who won the girls singles title last year.