Badosa upsets Gauff, Pegula cruises past Siniakova to reach quarterfinals in Berlin

Paula Badosa rallied from a set down to beat fifth seed Coco Gauff and reach her first quarterfinal of the season. She will be joined there by defending champion Jessica Pegula, who defeated Katerina Siniakova in straight sets to reach the last eight.

Former champion Jessica Pegula joined Spain's Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals of the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open after both players won their second-round matches Wednesday.

Badosa defeated Pegula's doubles partner and fifth seed Coco Gauff in three sets.

Gauff started strongly, taking the opening set. But Badosa responded by winning the next two sets for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win, her fifth victory over Gauff in eight career meetings on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

The Spaniard has reached the Berlin quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. She arrived in Germany on a five-match losing streak, and her first-round win over Suzan Lamens was her first victory since Charleston in April. She has now reached her first quarterfinal of the season where she will meet either No. 8 seed Linda Noskova or France's Diane Parry.

Pegula beats Siniakova for the fifth time in a row

Pegula, the 2024 champion, recorded her fifth consecutive victory over Katerina Siniakova and improved to 6-1 in their career meetings.

The American claimed the first set 6-2 with the help of two service breaks. The second set was much closer, with a single break of serve proving decisive as Pegula completed a 6-2, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 45 minutes.

Siniakova earned eight break points during the match, including six in the second set, but failed to convert any of them. Pegula created 18 break points across Siniakova's nine service games, converting three.

Pegula is aiming to win a grass-court title for the third consecutive year. After winning Berlin in 2024, she captured the Bad Homburg title last season. She is also seeking her third title of the year after triumphs in Dubai and Charleston. Up next for her is a clash against either No. 7 seed Karolina Muchova or former Australian Open champion Madison Keys.