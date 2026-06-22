Linda Noskova breaks into WTA Top 10

Linda Noskova has become the second WTA player this season to make her Top 10 debut after winning the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA – Linda Noskova has today broken into the Top 10 on the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time in her career following an incredible break-out 12 months on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Noskova, from the Czech Republic, secured her rise to sit within the elite ranking bracket having lifted the title at the WTA 500 VANDA Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open on Sunday, defeating Jessica Pegula in a thrilling three-set final.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a strong second-half of the 2025 season, reaching her first WTA 1000 final at the China Open (Beijing) and also finishing as runner-up at the WTA 500 Toray Pan Pacific Open (Tokyo) and on home soil at the WTA 250 Livesport Prague Open.

She continued her fine form into and across 2026, and in addition to her success in Berlin enjoyed a semifinal appearance at the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) and quarterfinal runs at another WTA 1000 event at the Mutua Madrid Open in addition to the WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart).

Noskova is the second WTA player this season to make her Top 10 debut, after Victoria Mboko in February, and the first Czech woman since Karolina Muchova in August 2023.

Click here to read more on Linda Noskova’s journey to the WTA Top 10.