Rankings Watch: Noskova makes Top 10 debut, leads Czech milestones

It was another banner week for Czech tennis. Berlin champion Linda Noskova makes her Top 10 debut, Nottingham champion Marie Bouzkova reaches a new career high, Nikola Bartunkova enters the Top 50 and Darja Vidmanova breaks into the Top 100 in the latest PIF WTA Rankings.

The second week of the grass-court season belonged to Czechia. Already one of the sport's most successful nations on grass -- with two of the last three Wimbledon champions hailing from the country -- Czech players continued their surge in Berlin and Nottingham, and they headline this week's biggest moves in the latest PIF WTA Rankings.

At the Berlin WTA 500, Linda Noskova claimed her second career title -- and first on grass -- behind formidable serving, easy power and a touch of finesse. The 21-year-old, who reached her first WTA 1000 final last October in Beijing, rises three spots from No. 13 to No. 10 to make her Top 10 debut.

Noskova becomes the 11th Czech woman to crack the Top 10 in WTA rankings history and the second player to make her Top 10 debut in 2026, following Victoria Mboko. Her best Grand Slam result remains a quarterfinal run at the 2024 Australian Open, where she stunned then-World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round.

Bouzkova, Bartunkova, Vidmanova join Czech surge

Meanwhile, Marie Bouzkova captured her fourth WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz singles title, her first on grass and second of 2026, at the Nottingham WTA 250.

Though she had never previously reached a grass-court semifinal, the Czech's best Grand Slam result came with a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon in 2022.

Bouzkova's movement and consistency shone throughout the week as she dropped just one set -- in the final, a 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-2 victory over Emma Navarro that lasted 2 hours and 57 minutes, the longest tour-level final of the year so far.

Bouzkova also played in the second-longest final of 2026, a 2-hour, 50-minute win over Panna Udvardy for the Bogota title.

This week, the 27-year-old rises five places from No. 27 to a new career high of No. 22. Her previous peak was No. 24, which Bouzkova first reached in December 2022 and then again this April.

Rising talent Nikola Bartunkova also made her mark in Berlin as a wild card, upsetting Diana Shnaider and Elise Mertens to reach the quarterfinals, where she led Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 4-0 before the World No. 1 fought back. Despite that heartbreaker, the 20-year-old can console herself with a Top 50 debut this week -- Bartunkova rises 16 places from No. 62 to No. 46.

This time last year, Bartunkova was ranked No. 446. Next up will be her senior debut at Wimbledon, where she was the junior finalist in 2023.

This week's lone Top 100 debut also belongs to a Czech player. Darja Vidmanova rises 18 spots from No. 108 to No. 90 after capturing the first WTA 125 title of her career in Figueira da Foz, Portugal.

The 23-year-old University of Georgia alumna won the 2025 NCAA singles championship and compiled a 33-10 professional record last season, highlighted by her first tour-level victory in Guadalajara.

Vidmanova was also runner-up at the Oeiras WTA 125 in February and is set to make her Grand Slam main-draw debut at Wimbledon.

Vidmanova is the 11th player to break the Top 100 for the first time in 2026, and second Czech following Bartunkova in March.

Oliynykova, McNally make Top 50 debuts

Three players have entered the Top 50 for the first time this week. As well as Bartunkova, Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova and the United States' Caty McNally have now hit that milestone.

Oliynykova was not in action last week, but the 25-year-old inches up two spots to No. 49 to break the Top 50 just over a year after first entering the Top 200 last June. Since then, she has won three WTA 125 titles, reached her first tour-level semifinal in Cluj-Napoca and made the third round of Roland Garros on her tournament debut.

McNally, 24, reached a career-high No. 54 in March 2023 before an elbow injury that required surgery sidelined her for nine months and sent her ranking tumbling to No. 1,028 in October 2024.

She compiled a 46-21 record in 2025 to return to the Top 100 and has continued that momentum this season. McNally reached the quarterfinals in Ostrava and 's-Hertogenbosch, earned her first Top 10 win over Victoria Mboko en route to the Madrid fourth round, and made the second round in Nottingham last week.

As a result, McNally climbs four spots from No. 54 to No. 50.

Eala returns to Top 30; Parry, Sonmez hit new career highs

Filipina star Alexandra Eala reached the third tour-level semifinal of her career -- and her biggest since her breakthrough run in Miami in 2025 -- last week in Berlin.

The 21-year-old scored Top 10 wins over Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina, improving her career record against Top 10 opponents to 6-4.

After reaching a career-high No. 29 in March, Eala returns to the Top 30 this week with a five-place rise from No. 35 to No. 30.

Diane Parry also had a successful week in Berlin, qualifying and defeating Clara Tauson in the first round for her first Top 30 win on grass. The Frenchwoman -- who also made the fourth round at Roland Garros -- vaults 13 places from No. 60 to No. 47, returning to the Top 50 for the first time since November 2024 and setting a new career high.

Also at a brand new peak this week is Zeynep Sonmez. The Turkish 24-year-old qualified in Nottingham, then upset Leylah Fernandez in the first round for her ninth career Top 30 win. Sonmez rises seven places to No. 54.

Sherif, Wang Xiyu, Aksu boosted by WTA 125 runs

Two WTA 125 events were held last week, in Figueira da Foz (on hard courts, won by Vidmanova) and in Brescia (on clay).

Mayar Sherif captured the Brescia title -- her ninth at WTA 125 level and first since Parma in May 2025 -- while dropping just one set all week. The Egyptian, who also owns a tour-level title from Parma in 2022, climbs 17 spots to No. 110.

Brescia runner-up Wang Xiyu continued her strong season, improving her 2026 record to 31-5 after also reaching the fourth round of Roland Garros. After missing five months across 2025 and 2026 with a shoulder injury, the Chinese player rises 15 places to No. 86.

Türkiye's Ayla Aksu reached the first WTA 125 final of her career in Figueira da Foz, highlighted by a quarterfinal win over US Open junior champion Jeline Vandromme. The result continues a breakthrough season for the 29-year-old, who won her first ITF W75 title in Porto in February. Aksu jumps 56 spots to No. 221, just seven places shy of her career-high No. 214 set in September 2017.

Elsewhere, two first-time WTA 125 semifinalists reach new career highs: South Korea's Ku Yeonwoo rises 14 places to No. 172 after her run in Figueira da Foz, while 19-year-old Bulgarian Elizara Yaneva climbs 28 spots to No. 201 following her semifinal showing in Brescia.

Other notable rankings movements

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, +7 to No. 48: The Spaniard, who made the Wimbledon fourth round in 2025, reached her first grass-court quarterfinal in Nottingham last week.

Viktorija Golubic, +12 to No. 64: Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Golubic qualified and made the semifinals in Nottingham. It was the 33-year-old's first last-four appearance at tour level since Jiujiang last October.

Karolina Pliskova, +13 to No. 74: Former World No. 1 Pliskova's comeback from ankle surgery continued to go strongly as the Czech reached her first tour-level semifinal in exactly two years in Nottingham.

Francesca Curmi, +66 to No. 268: The 23-year-old became the first Maltese player to win an ITF W75 title in Blois, France last week, and rockets to a new career high.

Alevtina Ibragimova, +40 to No. 270: Blois ITF W75 runner-up Ibragimova, 21, also sets a new career high this week.

Lea Ma, +31 to No. 299: Former Top 20 junior and University of Georgia alumna Ma captured the Decatur ITF W35 title two weeks ago. The 25-year-old American makes her Top 300 debut this week.

Hannah Klugman, +97 to No. 412: Klugman, 17, makes her Top 500 debut after reaching the second round of Nottingham as a lucky loser, defeating British compatriot Harriet Dart for her first tour-level victory. Klugman also notched her first career Top 100 win in qualifying over Anastasia Zakharova.

Lucky loser Klugman, 17, defeats Dart in Nottingham to claim first WTA win

Luna Vujovic, +146 to No. 549: Serbian 16-year-old Vujovic, a former junior No. 8, captured her first ITF W35 title in Casablanca two weeks ago and jumps to a new career high. Vujovic is now the third-highest ranked 2009-born player following No. 381 Julieta Pareja and Klugman.

Nadia Podoroska, +186 to No. 594: Former No. 36 Podoroska was sidelined for 14 months in 2025 and 2026 due to hip and shoulder injuries; when the Argentinian returned to action in March, she was unranked. The 2020 Roland Garros semifinalist has compiled a 22-4 record since coming back, including the San Gregorio ITF W35 title two weeks ago.

Clara Burel, +430 to No. 700: An ACL injury took former No. 42 Burel out of the game for 12 months between April 2025 and April 2026. The Frenchwoman lost the first four matches of her return, but bounced back to claim the Nice ITF W35 title two weeeks ago.