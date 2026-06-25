How Rybakina can take the No. 1 ranking from Sabalenka at Wimbledon

Elena Rybakina arrives at the All England Club with a realistic path to the top ranking. Here's what she needs to do -- and how Aryna Sabalenka's result could shape the race.

Elena Rybakina has spent much of the past two years hovering near the top of the women's game. At Wimbledon, she has a chance to take the final step and become World No. 1 for the first time.

The reigning Australian Open champion arrives at the All England Club as one of the favorites on her best surface. A Wimbledon champion in 2022, Rybakina owns a game that has consistently translated to grass, where her serve and first-strike tennis are among the most effective on tour.

Aryna Sabalenka enters Wimbledon as World No. 1 with 9,090 ranking points, a 947-point advantage over Rybakina's 8,143. But the gap is small enough that a deep run from Rybakina could be enough to change the order at the top. The race will largely depend on how far both players advance over the next two weeks.

What Rybakina needs to become World No. 1

-- Rybakina must reach at least the quarterfinals to have any chance of overtaking Sabalenka.

-- If Sabalenka loses before the Round of 16, a Rybakina quarterfinal run would keep her in contention for No. 1.

-- If Sabalenka reaches the Round of 16 or quarterfinals, Rybakina would need to reach at least the semifinals.

-- If Sabalenka reaches the semifinals, Rybakina would need to advance to the final.

-- If Sabalenka and Rybakina meet in the Wimbledon final, the winner would leave London as World No. 1.

The possibility of a winner-take-all championship match would be a fitting conclusion to one of the most compelling rivalries in the women's game. Over the past two seasons, Sabalenka and Rybakina have established themselves as two of the sport's premier power players, combining for major titles and lengthy stays near the top of the rankings.

Should Sabalenka extend her run atop the rankings through the grass-court swing, she will climb to 91 consecutive weeks (99 overall), tying her with Monica Seles for seventh all time.

The Championships begin Monday, June 29.