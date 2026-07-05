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Match Reaction

Muchova ousts Krejcikova, guarantees new Wimbledon champion

Author: Haresh Ramchandani
Match Reaction
1m read 05 Jul 2026 1h ago
Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026
Getty Images

Summary

Karolina Muchova defeated former champion and fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Sunday. She will face the winner of the match between world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka.

features

Champions Reel: How Karolina Muchova won Bad Homburg 2026

08:21
Karolina Muchova, Bad Homburg 2026

No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova defeated fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the last remaining former Wimbledon women's singles champion in the draw, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the third time in her career.

The victory guarantees a new Wimbledon women's singles champion will be crowned this year.

Muchova, who has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, will face either world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka or four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the last eight.

More to come

Summary

Karolina Muchova defeated former champion and fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Sunday. She will face the winner of the match between world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka.

features

Champions Reel: How Karolina Muchova won Bad Homburg 2026

08:21
Karolina Muchova, Bad Homburg 2026