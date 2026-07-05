Muchova ousts Krejcikova, guarantees new Wimbledon champion
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No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova defeated fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the last remaining former Wimbledon women's singles champion in the draw, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the third time in her career.
The victory guarantees a new Wimbledon women's singles champion will be crowned this year.
Muchova, who has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, will face either world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka or four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the last eight.
More to come