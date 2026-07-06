Noskova snaps Keys' streak to reach first Wimbledon quarterfinal
Something had to give when Madison Keys faced Linda Noskova in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon on Monday. The two players entered their first career head-to-head meeting with eight match wins on grass so far this season -- and as two of four players who'd won a warm-up event in the Grass-Court Swing on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz to reach the fourth round at the All England Club.
By the end of 1 hour and 32 minutes, No. 9 seed Noskova was the only one left after earlier losses by Marie Bouzkova and Ashlyn Krueger. The highest-seeded player left in the bottom half of the women's draw, the Berlin champion put together a comprehensive performance to win 6-4, 7-6(2) to reach her second career Grand Slam quarterfinal, and first at Wimbledon.
She'll face another first-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist next in the form of No. 25 seed Elise Mertens, who followed up her third-round upset of No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Bouzkova.
"Obviously getting to such a stage in this tournament is always a great achievement, especially when I feel great on court," Noskova told reporters after the match. "I feel like I'm using all my game that I know and want to use on the grass, which have been working out for me for some weeks now. I'm glad that I keep going."
More to come...