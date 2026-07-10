Dabrowski and Stefani, Guo and Mladenovic to play for first Wimbledon title

A first-time Wimbledon champion will be crowned in women's doubles this weekend when No. 2 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani will face No. 10 seeds Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic in Sunday's final.

Both pairs won straight-sets semifinal matches on Friday to set up the title tilt. No. 2 seeds Dabrowski and Stefani never lost serve -- or event faced a break point -- in a 7-5, 6-3 win against No. 13 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Liang En-shuo. It was a notable win for Stefani in particular, as the Brazilian had previously been 0-3 in Grand Slam semifinals in women's doubles.

Guo and Mladenovic -- who upset top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in the quarterfinals -- later came from 3-0 down in the opening set of their 7-6(5), 6-4 win over unseeded Xu Yifan and Jiang Xinyu.

One woman on each team will be looking to finish a job started long ago with a win in the final. Combined, Dabrowski and Mladenovic will bring an 0-3 in women's doubles final matches at Wimbledon to the match. Dabrowski was runner-up with Xu in 2019 and Erin Routliffe in 2024, while Mladenovic was the 2014 runner-up alongside Timea Babos.

The title will be the first women's doubles Grand Slam title for either pair, though Mladenovic (six) and Dabrowski (two) own major titles with other partners. Additionally, no player representing Brazil, Canada or France has won the Wimbledon women's doubles title in the Open Era, while Guo will be the second player from China to do so in that time since Peng Shuai in 2013.