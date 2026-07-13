Wimbledon reshapes the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard

Linda Noskova climbed into the Top 8 of the latest PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard following her first Grand Slam title at The Championships, Wimbledon.

Noskova, from the Czech Republic, won 12 of her 13 grass-court matches, capturing titles at the WTA 500 VANDA Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open and Wimbledon. She climbed from No. 20 to No. 7 on the Leaderboard with 2,501 Race points.

Compatriot Karolina Muchova, whom Noskova defeated in a memorable three-set Wimbledon final, also climbed the Leaderboard and now sits at No. 4. Muchova went 11-2 on grass, including the title at the WTA 500 Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt.

With the grass-court swing complete, Mirra Andreeva remains atop the Leaderboard. The teenager is tied for the tour lead with three titles this season, winning the WTA 500 Adelaide International, the WTA 500 Upper Austria Ladies Linz and her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros. She shares the tour lead in titles with Aryna Sabalenka, who trails her by just 54 Race points.

WTA

In doubles, Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend continue to hold the top spot on this week's Leaderboard.

After finishing runner-up at Wimbledon, Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani climbed to No. 2. Earlier in the grass-court swing, they captured their third title of the season together at the WTA 250 Lexus Eastbourne Open.

Wimbledon champions Hanyu Guo and Kristina Mladenovic climbed nine spots to No. 4 after winning the title at the All England Club. It marked their second title of the season after winning the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland.

WTA

The 2026 WTA Finals will be held Nov. 8-15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the PIF WTA Race to the Finals will compete in the season-ending championship.

Tickets for this year's WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden are available at wtafinals.com.