Noskova, Sinner 'can't stop the feeling' at Wimbledon champions' dinner

They came, they conquered, they tangoed. After lifting their trophies in triumph, Linda Noskova and Jannik Sinner took their turn on the dance floor at the traditional Wimbledon champions' ball on Sunday to drop the curtain on another exciting fortnight at the All England Club.

Dressed in classic black evening attire, the pair smiled through the lighthearted moment as Sinner twirled Noskova to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

Noskova had a whirlwind Sunday in her first official day as an All England Club member following her dramatic three-set victory over Karolina Muchova in the first all-Czech singles final in Grand Slam history.

Posing for photos on Centre Court with the Venus Rosewater Dish, Noskova was styled to the nines by Elisabeth Piner, Wimbledon's famed pop-up atelier. She wore a corset midi shirt dress from Alice+Olivia, per Vogue, before trading the look for a black gown from Savile Row’s Knatchbull -- and accessorized both with her now-trademark silver septum piercing.

But Noskova and Sinner's champions' dance wasn't the only moment to grab headlines. Junior champion Anna Pushkareva nabbed a coveted selfie with the two-time men's champion as she also posed with boys' winner Jordan Lee of the United States among other attendees.

The 17-year-old humorously had previously detailed her excitement for the event in a winning interview with World Tennis after winning the longest girls' singles final in tournament history.

“I hear[d] about it because I know girls who have been here and I have seen it on their Instagram," she said. "Do I need a dress? Do people travel to tournaments with a dress? I don’t know, but I’m excited.”

Doubles champions Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic also attended in two striking shades of blue following their historic title run. Mladenovic won the title that first eluded her back in 2014, which Guo because the second Chinese Wimbledon champion in women's doubles.

Guo and Mladenovic pose after winning their first Grand Slam title together. AELTC/Charlie Raymond Kent