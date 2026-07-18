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Venus Williams and Alexandra Eala to team up again for Mubadala DC Open doubles

1m read 18 Jul 2026 10h ago
Venus Williams and Alexandra Eala, Bad Homburg 2026
Getty Images

Two of the game's biggest stars, 14-time Grand Slam doubles champion Venus Williams and the Philippines' Alexandra Eala, will reunite to compete in the doubles draw at this year's Mubadala DC Open in Washington.

Williams, 46, and Eala, 21, teamed up for the first time on grass at Bad Homburg last month, reaching the quarterfinals. Both players are also entered in the singles draw in Washington. Williams reached the doubles quarterfinals at the tournament last year alongside fellow American Hailey Baptiste.

During a career spanning more than three decades, Williams has won 22 doubles titles on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, including 14 Grand Slams with her sister, Serena Williams. The pair has won each of the four Grand Slam tournaments at least twice and claimed three Olympic gold medals together.

Other notable teams in this year's doubles draw include top seeds Sara Errani, a 10-time Grand Slam doubles and mixed doubles champion, and former Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Nicole Melichar-Martinez. Defending champion Shuai Zhang also returns, partnering Indonesia's Janice Tjen this year.

The singles field is headlined by world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, world No. 10 Elina Svitolina, world No. 11 Marta Kostyuk, world No. 13 Naomi Osaka, world No. 15 Jasmine Paolini, world No. 18 Diana Shnaider and Madison Keys, who is ranked No. 23 in the world.

WTA Staff

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