100 days to go: Three big questions facing the Race to the WTA Finals

There are still 100 days until the WTA Finals return to Indian Wells, but with the North American hard-court swing about to hit full stride, the Race is entering a pivotal stretch.

No player has officially qualified, and while some have put themselves in strong position, the standings remain far from settled. Just ask Marta Kostyuk. One of the hottest players on tour this season, the Ukrainian followed back-to-back titles in Rouen and Madrid with a semifinal run at Roland Garros and another at Wimbledon. Yet despite that surge, she begins the week in ninth place in the PIF Race to the WTA Finals, only 209 points behind Coco Gauff for the eighth and final qualifying spot.

The Mubadala Citi DC Open kicks off a critical run that also includes back-to-back WTA 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati before the US Open. By the end of that stretch, the Race could look very different.

So, with 100 days to go until the WTA Finals, we asked our writers to tackle some of the biggest questions heading into the season's final push:

Which player currently outside the Top 8 is most likely to qualify for the WTA Finals?

Alex Macpherson: Remember, a Grand Slam champion who finishes the season in the Top 20 will get automatic entry into the WTA Finals ahead of the No. 8 player. There are two proven major winners who may be further back in the Race, but who are both rounding into form nicely -- Naomi Osaka, who's just enjoyed career-best Roland Garros and Wimbledon showings, and Barbora Krejcikova, bouncing back from yet another injury with the Athens title two weeks ago. Two-time US Open champion Osaka in particular is a contender for the title in New York.

Noah Poser: The easy answer is Marta Kostyuk, who is just over 200 points behind Coco Gauff for the final spot as things stand. And it very well could be her year in what has been the best season of her career by far. But there are so many big names in the 10-20 range who are due for something to break their way. That block includes three Grand Slam champions -- Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka -- plus last year’s US Open runner-up Amanda Anisimova at No. 19. At least one of them is bound to get hot, and Osaka looks the most likely to catch fire.

Haresh Ramchandani: I think No. 9 Kostyuk will be the favorite for most, but I'm going a little lower with No. 12 Iga Swiatek. The Polish star has had a below-par season by her standards. While I don't expect her to return to the dominant form that defined her peak, I think she'll produce enough strong results over the next few months to secure one of the eight qualifying spots.

Cole Bambini: Kostyuk sits at No. 9 in the race, but after stellar clay and grass seasons, with back to back Grand Slam semifinal runs, she might be poised for a breakthrough in North America. She’ll have to surpass Gauff, a US Open champion, in the process, but if Kostyuk can secure deep runs in Toronto, Cincinnati, New York and Asia, she could make her WTA Finals debut.

Victoria Chiesa: While I also feel good about Kostyuk, No. 11 Sorana Cirstea could be the biggest surprise of all. The 36-year-old Romanian has come alive in what is purportedly her final season on tour, and she has historically thrived at several summer stops that can help her add to her point total. Thirteen years ago, she reached her only WTA 1000 final in Canada, and just three years ago, she was a US Open quarterfinalist. If she can maintain any of the form that took her to the Top 20 in the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time this year, she may just cap her career with an elite eight berth.

Which current Top 8 player has the most work left to do to secure a Finals spot?

Chiesa: While anything close to the level she showed when the tour was last on hard courts in 2026 will likely punch Elina Svitolina’s ticket into Indian Wells, whether or not she gets there may hinge on just how much she wants to chase a Top 8 spot. In each of the last three years, the Ukrainian has elected only to suit up for her country following the US Open, and with plenty of points on offer in the Asian Swing, she could be primed to be passed by a determined contingent at her heels if she chooses a lighter fourth-quarter schedule.

Ramchandani: Mirra Andreeva, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff have been the WTA Tour's most consistent players in recent years. That leaves Svitolina, Muchova and Noskova as the most vulnerable. Noskova's Wimbledon title should be enough to secure one of the eight spots, even if she slips out of the top eight. That leaves Muchova as my pick, largely because of the uncertainty surrounding her recent injury setback and subsequent surgery.

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Bambini: Karolina Muchova is scheduled to resume her season after a small procedure in Cincinnati and the US Open, the latter of which she’s had success at. The question is if Muchova can immediately jump back into form when she returns to the court. Furthermore, if a new 2026 Grand Slam champion emerges at the US Open, that makes the race tighter for those who didn’t win a major, and Muchova could be on the bubble, though her Wimbledon finalist run has her in a comfortable spot.

Macpherson: Elina Svitolina enjoyed a spectacular first half of 2026, but underwhelmed on grass. The Ukrainian is more than capable of finding her best form again, but she might have less time than her competitors to do so: Svitolina has wrapped her season up after the US Open (aside from Billie Jean King Cup) in each of her past three seasons since returning from maternity leave. Repeating the pattern would leave her vulnerable to being overtaken in the home stretch.

Poser: It would be hard to fathom any of the current Top 8 missing out based on how the season has played out, but that would be especially true for Svitolina, who hasn’t reached the WTA Finals in seven years and opened this campaign in lights-out form. And yet, it’s just as difficult to picture Jessica Pegula or Coco Gauff dropping out, given their results during this stretch of the calendar in years past, and Noskova has the luxury of her Wimbledon title to fall back on. Is it incredibly unlikely that Svitolina misses the Year-End Championships? Absolutely. Impossible? Absolutely not.

Which contender stands to benefit the most from the move to Indian Wells?

Bambini: Elena Rybakina, the reigning WTA Finals champion and 2023 champion at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, will return to the courts where she’s had plenty of success. She reached the final this year at the BNP Paribas Open, and with a Grand Slam title this year, she’s in a comfortable position to qualify at No. 3 in the race.

Ramchandani: Aryna Sabalenka has reached the Indian Wells final in three of the past four editions and finally won her first title there this year. The slow hard courts suit her game, giving her ample time to unleash her powerful groundstrokes. I think the move to Indian Wells benefits her more than any other player.

Poser: Now forget everything you just read in my previous response, because if Elina Svitolina qualifies for the WTA Finals, she instantly becomes one of the favorites to lift the trophy. It almost feels written in the stars. At the BNP Paribas Open earlier this year, she reached the semifinals, losing a tight two-setter to Rybakina -- her first semifinal appearance at Indian Wells since 2019. And the last time she made the WTA Finals? Also 2019.

Macpherson: Sabalenka may have only won her first Indian Wells title this year, but she's reached more finals in the desert than any other current top player, and it's easy to see why. Sabalenka's game seems optimized for slow hard courts -- her long groundstrokes aren't rushed (unlike on grass), the bounce is true and consistent (unlike on either natural surface), and her power is such that she doesn't necessarily need a fast surface to hit through her opponents.

Chiesa: I’ll be eager to see just how much a ninth qualifier affects play in Indian Wells in November: the weather. When it gets cold at Indian Wells, the desert air and the court speed combine to make for lower bounces, slower balls, and longer rallies. Does that make autumn air an advantage for someone like Coco Gauff? Maybe.