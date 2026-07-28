Week in Review: A tour veteran triumphs on home soil and a young star continues her rise

Clay officially bowed out for 2026 this past weekend, as the final tour-level event on the surface came to a close. With that, the Hard-Court Swing arrives in North America this week, marking the start of the road to the US Open.

Before fully shifting to the surface that will dominate the calendar for the foreseeable future, it's worth one last look at the week that was -- a week that crowned the final clay-court champion of 2026 on home soil in Hamburg and delivered a first career title for one of the sport's rising young stars in Prague.

Here's everything that happened on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz last week.

Star of the week

Tamara Korpatsch

Tamara Korpatsch, 31, has been in the midst a career year in 2026. After reaching her first tour-level final in three years at the Ostrava Open in February, she capped her resurgence by winning the Hamburg Open on Sunday, ending her title drought and becoming the first German champion at Am Rothenbaum since Stefanie Graf completed a run of six straight titles from 1987 to 1992.

Korpatsch claimed her second WTA title with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Anna Bondar in the final. The victory also pushed her to a career-high ranking of No. 46, marking her Top 50 debut after finishing last season ranked No. 151.

She already owned a WTA 125 title and 12 ITF titles on clay, but Hamburg marks her first tour-level title on the surface.

Breakthrough of the week

Lilli Tagger

Lilli Tagger's meteoric rise has been one of the most compelling storylines of the past year as she's made the transition to the professional circuit. The 18-year-old won her first pro title at the W35 in Terrassa last March, then captured the Roland Garros girls' singles crown in June, dropping just two games to Hannah Klugman in the final.

She reached the Jiujiang final in her WTA Tour debut in November, falling to Anna Blinkova. Eight months later, Tagger claimed her first WTA title with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over first-time finalist Daria Snigur in Prague this past weekend.

Tagger and her one-handed backhand shone all week, particularly in wins over home favorites Sara Bejlek and Barbora Krejcikova -- more on that match in a bit -- in the quarterfinals and semifinals. As a reward, she climbed to a career-high No. 44, making her Top 50 debut alongside her first tour-level title.

CHAMPION IN PRAGUE 🏆💪



Lilli Tagger takes the title defeating Snigur in straight sets 7-6(3), 6-2.#livesportpragueopen pic.twitter.com/xMaTRFvSsU — wta (@WTA) July 26, 2026

Most Exciting Moment of the week

A rising star's first title and a WTA final debutant

A first tour-level title is always special, especially for a young player, so Tagger's breakthrough in Prague earns this week's most exciting moment. But reaching a first WTA final is a milestone of its own, and Snigur deserves recognition for her run as well.

Snigur earned a standout win over fellow rising talent Tereza Valentova in the semifinals and, like Korpatsch and Tagger, was rewarded with her Top 50 debut. She checks in at No. 43 in this week's PIF WTA Rankings, the highest mark of her career.

Snigur reaches first WTA singles final with win over Valentova

Match of the week

Mayar Sherif d. Paula Badosa, MSC Hamburg Ladies Open Quarterfinals

In a rematch of the previous week's Iasi final -- won by Mayar Sherif after Paula Badosa retired while trailing 6-4, 4-0 -- the two met again in the Hamburg quarterfinals. This time, the contest lived up to the billing.

Sherif prevailed 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 6-4 in a grueling 3-hour, 26-minute battle, extending her win streak to 13 matches. Unfortunately, the run ended the following day when she retired down 6-1, 2-0 to Korpatsch in the semifinals.

Sherif holds off Badosa in 3:27 Hamburg epic for 13th straight win

Points of the week

Lanlana Tararudee's angled passes

Lanalana Tararudee continued her strong from, backing up her Istanbul WTA 125 title with a run to the quarterfinals in Prague. She defeated local favorites Jana Kovackova and Nikola Bartunkova, with the latter match producing some of the week's most memorable shotmaking.

Tararudee won 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (6) in 3 hours and 17 minutes, sealing the victory with a brilliant forehand pass. Even more remarkable: it was one of four sharp-angled passes she hit at critical moments throughout the match. Feast your eyes below.

Four spectacular angled passes on key points by Lanlana Tararudee in Prague

Upset of the week

Lilli Tagger d. Barbora Krejcikova, Livesport Prague Open 2026 Semifinals

With Krejcikova fresh off a title in Athens and playing on home soil, it appeared to be her tournament to lose in Prague. That is, until Tagger said not so fast, coming from a set down to knock out the two-time Grand Slam singles champion 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a match that finished just 10 minutes shy of three hours.

It was likely a blend of fatigue of Krejcikova's fatigue blended and Tagger's inspired effort, but it will go down as the defining win in the Austrian's run to the title.

Tagger ends Krejcikova's win streak to reach second WTA final in Prague

Comeback of the week

Alena Kovackova/Jana Kovackova d. Ingrid Martins/Makoto Ninomiya, Livesport Prague Open 2026 Quarterfinals

There's no better way to wrap up the week than with a spotlight on doubles, as teenagers Alena and younger sister Jana Kovackova continued to be one of the most entertaining pairings on the pro circuit. Their success together already includes two junior Grand Slam titles and seven ITF titles, and they continued to deliver on the big stage in Prague.

After coming from a set down in their opening-round win, the sisters repeated the feat in a thrilling 3-6, 6-3, [11-9] victory over Ingrid Martins and Makoto Ninoyima. Their bid for a first tour-level title ended in the semifinals, where they fell victim to a comeback from eventual champions Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden.