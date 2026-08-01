What's at stake: How Rybakina can overtake Sabalenka for No. 1 in Toronto

The top spot in women's tennis is up for grabs this week at the National Bank Open in Toronto, where Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina enter a battle for World No. 1.

Sabalenka arrives in Canada holding the top ranking with 8,550 points, maintaining a 494-point lead over Rybakina. Aryna Sabalenka has held the PIF WTA World No. 1 Ranking for 94 consecutive weeks (since October 21, 2024), bringing her career total weeks at No. 1 to 102 weeks.

However, the math shifts slightly when factoring in point drops from last summer. Because Rybakina made a run to the semifinals in Montreal a year ago, she sheds 390 points from her total before hitting a ball in Toronto. That gives Sabalenka breathing room, but the door remains cracked open.

The scenarios for both players heading into the main draw are straightforward:

Aryna Sabalenka: Her path requires zero outside help. If Sabalenka reaches the Round of 16, she secures the World No. 1 ranking after Toronto regardless of how the rest of the tournament plays out.

Elena Rybakina: She has no room for error. If Sabalenka fails to reach the Round of 16, Rybakina can climb to No. 1 this week -- but only if she goes all the way and wins the Toronto title. Anything less than the trophy leaves Sabalenka at the top.

With both players anchoring opposite sides of the draw, the North American hard-court swing opens with direct consequences at the top of the game. Sabalenka holds the advantage with a clear path through the early rounds, while Rybakina needs a trophy run and an early exit from her rival to make the jump.

Main-draw play in Toronto begins Sunday.