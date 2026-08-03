Top quotes from Toronto media day: 'Movies are the best escape because you're in that universe'
Toronto media day is complete.
For the first time since Wimbledon, several WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stars made their first appearances in front of the media, including Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva and more.
We've rounded the best quotes from a variety of media sessions. Here's what the players had to say:
Aryna Sabalenka
"I think the rest was much needed. I suffered during the summer swing a lot like with my body, mentally also a little bit. It was much needed. After Mykonos, I spent five to six days, I felt much better. I couldn't wait to get back on court and start working towards my goals for this swing. It was much needed." -- on some time away from the court after the clay and grass seasons
Top quote:
-- on finding joy throughout practices and interacting with the fans
Linda Noskova
"I did do a lot of things that I had to do, media-wise, especially in Czech Republic. There was a lot of just running around doing the media. I definitely had to find some time to kind of find my vacation as well. I did spend a few days in Italy, which was nice. I did see my family. It was kind of a mix of all the crazy things with all the chill things." -- on the post-Grand Slam buzz
Top quote:
-- on using her Wimbledon title as a springboard of what's to come
Mirra Andreeva
"Honestly, I thought that it would be like that, but now as the time passed by -- I don't know, it's happened, it's great, of course it's one of the dreams that I was able to accomplish.
"Some time passed and, I don't know, it happened. I'm happy it happened, but now I also have to focus on the future and the further tournaments that I have to play." -- on enjoying her Roland Garros win but simultaneously preparing for what's next
Top quote:
-- on working with her coach, Conchita Martinez
Coco Gauff
"I think I've improved as a player, and especially on the serve aspect, I think that was the main focus when he joined the team. My last couple of results have definitely shown that I've gotten better with that. Still a work in progress, I still want to keep fine tuning it and making it as good as it can be. So I'm very thankful to both the teamwork that both him and J.C. [Faurel] have put together on my game." -- on one-year working with Gavin MacMillan
Top quote:
-- on how going to the movies is her escape
Leylah Fernandez
"Speaking with Eric Hechtman, we liked how his mentality and the game style seems to align a lot with our mentality and game style. I feel with his experience and how he has worked with the Williams sisters and with different players -- having brought them up in the rankings in a short amount of time, and seem to have helped them improve on court -- I feel it can help me. It also can help my dad with sharing the weeks. -- on bringing in Eric Hechtman into her team
Top quote:
-- on competing at the National Bank Open, Fernandez' home tournament
Iga Swiatek
"Last time I've been here was 2022, so it feels like I'm coming kind of to a new place a little bit, because most of the places on tour I know pretty well, but this one I don't. I'm excited and I'm happy to be here. I had a good time in Warsaw preparing for the hard court season and we're continuing this here." -- on returning to Toronto for the first time in four years
Top quote:
-- on post-Wimbledon relaxation