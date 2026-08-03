Top quotes from Toronto media day: 'Movies are the best escape because you're in that universe'

Toronto media day is complete.

For the first time since Wimbledon, several WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stars made their first appearances in front of the media, including Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva and more.

We've rounded the best quotes from a variety of media sessions. Here's what the players had to say:

Aryna Sabalenka

"I think the rest was much needed. I suffered during the summer swing a lot like with my body, mentally also a little bit. It was much needed. After Mykonos, I spent five to six days, I felt much better. I couldn't wait to get back on court and start working towards my goals for this swing. It was much needed." -- on some time away from the court after the clay and grass seasons

Top quote:

" I think it's my personality and the personality of my team, we always have fun. I feel like it's really important to enjoy the journey, enjoy the practice, bring some fun, do some fun, interact with the people. It's really important, and it just helps me to stay balanced. "

-- on finding joy throughout practices and interacting with the fans

Linda Noskova

"I did do a lot of things that I had to do, media-wise, especially in Czech Republic. There was a lot of just running around doing the media. I definitely had to find some time to kind of find my vacation as well. I did spend a few days in Italy, which was nice. I did see my family. It was kind of a mix of all the crazy things with all the chill things." -- on the post-Grand Slam buzz

Top quote:

" I had to tell myself that it is not the end of the world. My career is not ending here, it is hopefully only starting. Winning a Grand Slam is an unreal thing. But at the same time, I'm still 21, I feel like since I accomplished this so soon, I feel like it's even a bigger motivation for me to keep going. "

-- on using her Wimbledon title as a springboard of what's to come

Mirra Andreeva

"Honestly, I thought that it would be like that, but now as the time passed by -- I don't know, it's happened, it's great, of course it's one of the dreams that I was able to accomplish.

"Some time passed and, I don't know, it happened. I'm happy it happened, but now I also have to focus on the future and the further tournaments that I have to play." -- on enjoying her Roland Garros win but simultaneously preparing for what's next

Top quote:

" It's just important to have a stable coach that is always there. I like to have a team that is there with me for a long time, because I think that when you have a team that is with you for a year or over, you really get to know each other as people, as athletes and coaches. It's just important that [Conchita Martinez] still wants to work with me (laughing). "

-- on working with her coach, Conchita Martinez

Coco Gauff

"I think I've improved as a player, and especially on the serve aspect, I think that was the main focus when he joined the team. My last couple of results have definitely shown that I've gotten better with that. Still a work in progress, I still want to keep fine tuning it and making it as good as it can be. So I'm very thankful to both the teamwork that both him and J.C. [Faurel] have put together on my game." -- on one-year working with Gavin MacMillan

Top quote:

" I love the movies. Probably my favorite thing to do. Went to Spiderman last night, so that was really fun. , bought tickets probably a month in advance. I just love it. Unplugging is like the best thing. The movies is the best escape because you're in that universe, whatever you're watching. We went bowling the other night, but I lost so, honestly, I regret going because I lost like 60 dollars (laughing). "

-- on how going to the movies is her escape

Leylah Fernandez

"Speaking with Eric Hechtman, we liked how his mentality and the game style seems to align a lot with our mentality and game style. I feel with his experience and how he has worked with the Williams sisters and with different players -- having brought them up in the rankings in a short amount of time, and seem to have helped them improve on court -- I feel it can help me. It also can help my dad with sharing the weeks. -- on bringing in Eric Hechtman into her team

Top quote:

" Winning the National Bank Open is a special occasion where not many people, athletes, can say that, not only they played their favorite sport, but they get to play at home and then also get to win a title at home. Having the opportunity to be here is a great gift, and hopefully winning the tournament will be an even bigger blessing. "

-- on competing at the National Bank Open, Fernandez' home tournament

Iga Swiatek

"Last time I've been here was 2022, so it feels like I'm coming kind of to a new place a little bit, because most of the places on tour I know pretty well, but this one I don't. I'm excited and I'm happy to be here. I had a good time in Warsaw preparing for the hard court season and we're continuing this here." -- on returning to Toronto for the first time in four years

Top quote:

" It was seven or eight days. I was in Greece with my friends, so it was quite fun [with] some time without even thinking about tennis. It was a good time to just relax and live a different life than the tennis one. "

-- on post-Wimbledon relaxation